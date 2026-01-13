Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty’s call for the public to submit videos and other evidence in the Renee Good shooting may violate Minnesota law. By soliciting evidence already under federal investigation, the county is risking interference with an active federal case, potentially tampering with chain-of-custody, and overstepping jurisdiction. Federal officers, acting in the scope of their duties, are rightly under DOJ oversight. State prosecutors have no legal authority to bypass federal control or crowdsource evidence, and doing so could compromise the investigation.

Justice requires procedural integrity, not political theater. The Department of Justice exists to ensure thorough, impartial, and legally sound investigations. Hennepin County’s solicitation of public evidence undermines these principles, risks legal violations, and threatens the credibility of the investigation. Accountability matters.

Here’s Moriarty and the state’s real plan. In spite of clear evidence showing self-defense, they want a guilty verdict, so they’re in the process of manufacturing one, just like they did to Derek Chauvin. Moriarty will file State charges, the Kangaroo Courts of Hennepin County and a crooked jury of activists, and perhaps even the corrupt Judge Cahill will preside and will convict. They did it five years ago, they’ll do it again. Everything Minnesota is corrupt.

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share Minnesota Madness