Yeah, you read that right. Mandatory pronoun training! Isn’t that the biggest pile of bullshit you’ve ever heard of?

This is brainwashing and indoctrination plain and simple. They also have this shit in the schools, get ‘em while they’re young and impressionable! Same as the Nazi’s did with the Nazi Youth Corps, it’s no different, no different at all.

But we’re not talking about schools, we’re talking about the workplace if that workplace happens to be Hennepin County, Minnesota.

First off I wouldn’t even bother to show up for that crap, and secondly, if I did, I’d walk out in less than a minute.

If you can make it through this three minute eight second video you’re a better person than I am. I only made it a little past one minute before I turned it off.

