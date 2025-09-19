When you finish reading this you’re going to be scratching your head and thinking “WTF?”

Just a reminder, Gov. Tim “Tough on Crime” Walz endorsed her.

From AI Search Assistant:

Tim Walz, the Governor of Minnesota, initially endorsed Mary Moriarty during her campaign for Hennepin County Attorney. Moriarty ran on a platform focused on progressive criminal justice reform, which aligned with Walz's Democrat values.

This isn’t about Walz, it’s about a new policy from Hennepin County District Attorney Mary Moriarty just days after the Charlie Kirk assassination and a couple of weeks after the Annunciation Church mass shooting. This is so mind numbing and infuriating and intentionally places the innocent at grave risk.

This is the first paragraph from the story in the Minneapolis Star Tribune. Read carefully.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty’s office will no longer prosecute most felony cases arising from low-level traffic stops, arguing that law enforcement in the state’s most populous county have long disproportionately targeted minorities for equipment and moving violations.

Felon in possession of a firearm—thrown out.

Drug Trafficker—thrown out.

Felony warrant for a violent crime or murder—thrown out.

She just made not only Minneapolis, but the residents of Hennepin County less safe, let criminals run free, and if someone becomes a victim of this ridiculously pro-crime policy, she should be held accountable and charged with a crime. What she is doing is criminal.

Hennepin County, Minnesota District Attorney Mary Moriarty

Nobody really wonders why crime is out of control here, do they?

This is why there’s a severe moral problem within the ranks of the police departments. This is why Minneapolis is 450 officers short and why more are retiring, some just quitting. This is why Minneapolis can not recruit officers. Who wants to go to work and be told they can’t do their jobs?

Less officers with moral problems and known criminals multiplying, she is responsible for the out of control crime by creating policies like this. She should be charged with criminal negligence. Fat chance of that happening with Keith Ellison as the attorney general.

Thank goodness her time as county attorney is coming to a close as she will not be seeking reelection. But the two announced candidates to replace her do not instill any confidence. Both of them are DFLers, that’s the first red flag.

Cedrick Frazier is the first one to announce, he’s Moriarty’s water boy who will be a complete disaster. I wrote about him on August 21st.

Then there’s Hao Nguyen. Much, much better than Frazier, but has quite a few red flags of his own. I’ll just correctly identify him as the lesser of two evils.

Nguyen lists endorsements from Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt, that’s nothing to write home about. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, that automatically should be a huge red flag, probably the biggest red flag of them all, and Shanasha Whitson, the founder of Mothers Against Gun Violence. An activist, a big gun ban activist. Too many red flags for me.

In closing I’ll say this with complete certainty, beginning October 15, if not sooner, the crime problem not only plaguing Minneapolis, but all of Hennepin County is just going to get worse. By the way, as of the first half of 2025, Minneapolis is now the fourth most dangerous city in the America, surpassing Detroit, and Mary Moriarty is responsible, just made it worse.

