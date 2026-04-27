More than two weeks after a conservative journalist was shoved, surrounded, and thrown to the ground in Minneapolis, one fact stands out above all the noise: still no charges.

The victim, Savanah Hernandez, wasn’t caught in some ambiguous scuffle. Video shows her being pushed to the ground—twice—while covering an anti-ICE protest outside the Whipple federal building. The incident triggered arrests, a federal investigation, and national attention. And yet, despite all that, the local prosecutor has yet to act.

That’s not just a delay. It’s a statement.

If Hernandez worked for CNN instead of Turning Point USA, would this case still be sitting in limbo? It’s a fair question, one most Americans already know the answer to.

We’ve been told for years that “attacks on journalists are attacks on democracy.” But apparently that principle comes with an asterisk. Because when the journalist is conservative, the urgency disappears. The outrage fades. The system slows to a crawl.

Hernandez says she was “mobbed and assaulted.” Medical reports indicate she suffered injuries, including a concussion. And yet, the people seen on video laying hands on her remain uncharged.

Not acquitted. Not cleared. Just… waiting.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Department did their job and made the arrest and the charges, so this isn’t on them at all, it’s on Mary Moriarty, period.

Savannah got on X and stated the undesirable immigrants from Ukraine, who should be deported back there after this were charged by the HCSO. I DM’d her and told her not to get excited, that Moriarty would not charge them. Well, so far, guess what?

Prosecutors always claim they need time, sometimes that’s true. But let’s be honest: in most straightforward assault cases, especially those caught on video, charges don’t take this long. The longer this drags out, the more it looks selective enforcement.

This case isn’t happening in a vacuum. It’s landing in a country already divided over whether justice is applied evenly (it clearly is not).

Americans see swift prosecutions for some offenses, especially those tied to politically unpopular views. On the other, they see hesitation, delays, and dropped cases when the suspects align with preferred narratives.

That correct perception is growing. And cases like this feed it.

Because to the average person, the logic is simple:

There’s video

There were arrests

There’s an injured victim

And still, no charges

You don’t need a law degree to see why that raises eyebrows and distrust in the courts.

If the justice system wants to attempt to restore just a sliver of credibility, it has to prove that the rules apply equally, regardless of who the victim is, what they believe, or where they work.

If being a conservative journalist means your assault gets slow-walked while the country watches clear video evidence… then the problem isn’t just one case in Minneapolis.

It’s the system itself. And when that happens, that’s when vigilante justice becomes the preferred system of justice.

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