Rest in peace Melissa and Mark Hortman.

Saturday was perhaps Minnesota’s darkest day. Not only here in the North Star state, but for America. In something that more closely resembles a horrible nightmare, or even a professional mob hit, Melissa and her husband Mark were assassinated in their own Brooklyn Park home.

Prior to that in nearby Champlin, the assassin shot State Senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvette, both are expected to survive.

Upon leaving the Hortman residence police rolled up and the assassin, Vance Luther Boelter opened fire on police and escaped. Boelter was wearing body armor, a police type uniform, a latex mask and drove a black SUV with the light rack and a crash bumper, most people would believe he was a cop.

The photo below is the actual vehicle Boelter was using. Note the license plate that says, “POLICE.”

That is the really short, abbreviated version.

What happened? This is fly over land, it’s Minnesota. This kind of stuff doesn’t happen here, it’s unheard of. Until it does. And it did.

This bothers me, it bothers me a lot, in fact, a lot more than I ever thought possible.

They didn’t deserve this, they didn’t ask for it, those left behind don’t deserve the pain and heartbreak. They deserve our love and support, politics be damned.

