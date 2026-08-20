In the great blue shit hole known as Minnesota, excellence is measured not by competence, results, or the absence of state citations for endangering children, but by how perfectly your biography checks every progressive DFL box. Enter Abdi Daisane, Somali refugee, St. Cloud daycare proprietor, and now the triumphant DFL nominee for House District 14A.

His Blooming Kids Child Care Center has collected violations the way other businesses collect Yelp stars: prohibited disciplinary actions on children (in other words, beatings), staff failing to supervise the little ones “at all times,” infants not placed on their backs to sleep, expired background studies, unqualified teachers, dirty facilities, broken furniture, and a whopping $400 fine from DHS for good measure😆. Sixteen fresh citations since July 2024 alone, layered on years of earlier ones. Most parents would quietly move their kids. Democrats just moved him up the ballot.

With 62.5 percent of the primary vote, Daisane now gets to lecture the rest of us on public policy while his own licensed operation keeps treating state safety rules like mild suggestions. Nothing says “ready to write the laws” like repeatedly demonstrating you struggle to follow the ones already on the books, especially the ones about not harming toddlers. Gotta be “culturally sensitive” and “inclusive” don’t you know!

This is the DFL brand in 2026: identity first, accountability never. A candidate whose business record includes “children were subjected to prohibited disciplinary actions” is not a liability; it’s “celebrating diversity and multiculturalism.” Who needs clean carpets, trained staff, or constant supervision when you’ve got the correct refugee-to-legislator pipeline? The same voters who clutch pearls over every school lunch menu apparently draw the line at questioning why the guy seeking power over their taxes and regulations can’t keep his own daycare from accumulating a rap sheet of regulatory failures.

Republicans will no doubt be called bigots for noticing. After all, in progressive Minnesota, the real scandal isn’t the pile of DHS citations and disciplinary beatings, it’s anyone who thinks those citations and beatings should matter more than the candidate’s protected class status. The children in his care can keep absorbing the “prohibited” discipline. The state gets a shiny new lawmaker with the right ideology!

This state and most of its voters are so fucked up.

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