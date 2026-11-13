Minnesota already spends $857 million a year in compensatory funding aimed at helping more than 300,000 so-called “at-risk students” catch up. The money supposedly goes toward extra courses, aides, bilingual support (unnecessary, wasteful expenditure), teacher training, and summer programs. Yet advocates now want to expand the eligibility criteria, pulling in data from Medicaid, food assistance, homelessness, and other sources which could add another $100–200 million in new spending we can’t afford .

That demand should be rejected, but it won’t. Minnesota already pours enormous resources into K-12 education, and the persistent achievement gaps show that simply increasing the price tag does not produce better results. Expanding the definition of “at-risk” risks turning a targeted program into another open-ended entitlement that grows every year while diluting focus and accountability.

Minnesotans stupidly voted for raising the amount taken from the Permanent School Fund and somehow that just isn’t enough. And that was on top of the 2.2 billion dollar increase in education funding three short years ago, not to mention all the passed local referendums since. How much is enough? Education funding is nothing but a black hole and this crap needs to stop. Enough is enough.

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