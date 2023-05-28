How stupid do you have to be, especially after the Bud Light snafu, to stick your middle finger up at the majority of the country, and push tranny grooming merchandise and think it will be different this time because the right people are in charge, and it’s Target, the number two retailer in the country, and not suffer extraordinary backlash? Target CEO Brian Cornell should have been fired by now, he cost shareholders billions due to his running the business on ideology, rather than business. Unbelievable that he still holds his position.

Well, TikTok, home of that fruity little crossdressing bastard, Dylan Mulvaney has gone after Target, too, by the billions of viewers.

target boycott 2023 mom has 314.4 million views

#boycotttarget 35.5 million views

#MomsofTikTok has 219.2 billion views, yes, you read that right. 219.2 BILLION.

Revolver News

Target has put itself in an impossible spot similar to that of Bud Light due to the controversy surrounding their sexualization of kids through their pride-themed kids’ clothing. Many Americans are watching all of this unfold, completely confused, as successful US companies are throwing away their customer base by prioritizing their support for the LGBTQ+ community. Is this a cult?

- - -

Hundreds of students in a Quebec school cheered enthusiastically as a student tore down a pride flag in their school and trampled it before throwing it off a balcony for the other students to trample.

Life Site News

Last week, a group of teenagers from the Chêne-Bleu Secondary School in Pincourt, Quebec cheered as one of their fellow students tore down a flag representing the LGBT agenda, supporting the act of defiance by trampling the flag once it was no longer flying.

- - -

Those “homophobic” right wing Nazi’s, MAGA Republican haters did it!

Nope. Not so fast. You should know by now, because it’s always, 100% of the time, the Left that is behind this type of antisocial, criminal behavior, and once again, here is proof.

Daily Mail

Police said stores in Layton, Salt Lake, Taylorsville and Provo were threatened. Authorities became aware of the threats after local news stations received emails threatening danger and referencing the company's new controversial Pride collection. Five Targets in across Northeast Ohio and Pennsylvania were also threatened…'We are sending you a message, we placed a bomb in the following Targets,' the email continued. 'We will continue to bomb your Targets until you stop cowering and bring back your LBGT merchandise. 'We will not be erased, we won't go quietly.' Cleveland 19 reported the threatening email to all local police forces and the FBI.

The FBI? You mean, the FBI, part of the Dept. of Justice, led by Merrick Garland? LOL! Don’t hold your breath!

- - -

All I’m going to say about this Darwin Award nominee, Cameron Robbins is, stupid people get what they deserve. This is just profoundly stupid.

New York Post

According to witnesses, around 9:40 p.m., the 18-year-old — who was apparently acting on a dare — took a plunge off the boat into the ocean near Athol Island. Robbins was last seen splashing in the dark waters a few feet from the boat, before vanishing from view.

- - -

Those were the items I wanted to talk about.

Tomorrow is Memorial Day, please remember its meaning. Stay safe and be aware of your surroundings.

