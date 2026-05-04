So this is where the Democrat Party is in 2026.

Tim Walz flew across the country on the taxpayer’s dime no doubt, to campaign for the most disgusting and vile Senate candidate in American history: Graham Platner.

Yes, really.

And who is Herr Graham Platner? A political newcomer whose campaign has been dogged by controversy including past inflammatory remarks and a widely reported and proven Nazi Waffen SS tattoo he proudly wore on his chest.

That’s the candidate Walz is all-in for.

That’s the candidate the entire Democrat Party is all-in for.

Tim Walz. Well, he does have that German last name. Hmm.

This is the same party that spent years policing language, demanding accountability, and canceling people for far less.

Now, suddenly, we’re told there’s nothing to see here. Move along. Schnell.

Democrats are projectionists, and they’re masters of that craft. They point and accuse other side of what they actually are. And they do that to keep anyone from looking at them.

Whenever Democrats point and label someone a Nazi, a racist, etc… it’s never their target, it is always they, themselves, and there’s no more of a blatant example of that than Graham Platner.

And leading the flock when it comes to projection, hypocrisy and zero self-awareness is our national embarrassment of a governor, Herr Tim Walz.

Tim Walz projects.

Off he goes to endorse and campaign for an actual Nazi this past Saturday, and knowing Walz, he probably charged his Maine weekend getaway to the taxpayers of Minnesota.

You know the Democrats. Why spend my own money when I can spend someone else’s!

You can read this story here.

Incumbent Susan Collins now faces an opponent whose baggage writes attack ads by itself, and a Democrat Party willing to defend it.

This race is a referendum on judgment.

And Walz just made himself part of that story.

Tim Walz didn’t just endorse a candidate.

He endorsed a direction, one where winning overrides standards, where controversy is waved away, and where the Democrat Party bets everything on a risky outsider with serious liabilities including Naziism and racism.

If this is the future they’re offering voters, Republicans won’t need much help making their case.

This sure isn’t the party of Hubert H. Humphrey, JFK, or Paul Wellstone anymore.

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