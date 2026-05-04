Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Inverted Pyramid's avatar
Inverted Pyramid
2h

I find it amusing that the Democratic Party feels that Tim Walz can influence voters to vote for a Democratic candidate.

It’s also funny that this guy forced the sitting governor to bow out of the race…

Susan Collins will by double digits.

Reply
Share
dave's avatar
dave
3h

Retarded tim lol

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chip Drewry · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture