Am I gloating? Oh yeah, just a little! “No one is above the law” they kept harping a few years ago. Funny how that doesn’t count anymore with them. Karma. Sometimes it’s a real bitch.

Tom Homan’s clear statement that investigators have a “strong case” against Rep. Ilhan Omar is a welcome affirmation of the rule of law. After years of unanswered questions about her naturalization and immigration records, the border czar’s measured assessment signals that serious allegations are finally being treated seriously.

Homan’s refusal to prejudge or politicize the matter, while affirming that Omar will face the same standards as any other American, is exactly the posture the country needs. When an official with his experience says the case is strong, it carries weight.

Accountability based on evidence, not status, strengthens the system. Homan’s straightforward stance is a reminder that immigration and naturalization laws still mean something, and that even high-profile critics of enforcement remain subject to them.

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