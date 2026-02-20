Minnesota legislators have advanced a bill to formally remove the Housing Stabilization Services (HSS) program from state law after widespread fraud led to its shutdown. Originally created to help seniors and people with disabilities secure stable housing through Medicaid funding, the program expanded rapidly in recent years. Spending reportedly surged from about $20 million in 2021 to over $100 million by 2024, raising red flags about oversight and accountability.

Investigations uncovered significant irregularities, prompting the Minnesota Department of Human Services to halt the program in 2025. However, because HSS remained in statute, lawmakers introduced HF 3379 to repeal it entirely and prevent it from being reinstated without clear legislative approval.

Removing the program restores accountability and protects taxpayer dollars.

The bill reflects ongoing efforts at the Capitol to address fraud in state programs and strengthen safeguards moving forward.

Leave a comment