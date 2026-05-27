High school student speaks out against LGBTQIA+ ‘indoctrination’ that is ‘forced’ on students
Osseo is the same district that recently made national news after an Alpha News report revealed construction plans that were labeled “prayer room” and “foot-washing station.”
One Minnesota high school student says he feels like left-wing lesson plans and LGBTQ ideology are being “forced” on students at Osseo Senior High School.
Jace Svensk is a senior at the high school. He had a candid conversation with Liz Collin on her podcast on what he calls ongoing “indoctrination that goes on every single day.”
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