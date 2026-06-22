The historic Soudan Underground Mine in northeastern Minnesota has reopened its underground tours after being closed for nearly two years due to severe flooding in 2024. Located within Lake Vermilion-Soudan Underground Mine State Park, the mine is one of Minnesota’s most important historical attractions and offers visitors a unique opportunity to explore the state’s rich mining heritage.

The Soudan Mine holds a special place in Minnesota history as the state’s first iron ore mine. Mining operations began in 1882 and continued until 1962, helping fuel the growth of Minnesota’s Iron Range and supplying high-grade ore to steel manufacturers throughout the United States. During its years of operation, thousands of miners worked deep underground, extracting valuable iron ore from some of the oldest rock formations on Earth.

In June 2024, heavy rains caused significant flooding that damaged parts of the mine and forced the suspension of tours. Extensive cleanup and repair efforts were undertaken by park staff and engineers to restore safe access to the underground levels. After months of work, the historic attraction was able to welcome visitors once again in 2026.

The underground tour is an unforgettable experience. Visitors descend more than 2,300 feet below the surface in a mine shaft elevator before boarding an underground train. Guides lead guests through tunnels and work areas while sharing stories about the miners who worked there, the challenges they faced, and the technology that made deep mining possible. The tour provides a firsthand look at the harsh conditions of underground mining while highlighting the ingenuity and determination of the people who helped build Minnesota’s mining industry.

The reopening of the Soudan Underground Mine tours is significant not only for tourism but also for preserving an important piece of Minnesota’s history. By allowing visitors to experience the mine firsthand, the tours help keep alive the stories of the workers and communities that shaped the Iron Range. As a result, the restored tours continue to educate and inspire new generations while celebrating the state’s industrial heritage.

Today, the Soudan Underground Mine remains one of Minnesota’s most fascinating historical sites, offering a rare glimpse into life deep beneath the earth and reminding visitors of the vital role mining played in the development of the state.

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