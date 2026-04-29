Honest Tim Walz did it again! Yup, he claimed credit for something he had absolutely nothing to do with.

“If you commit fraud in Minnesota you’re going to get caught — and that’s exactly what we saw today. We catch criminals when state and federal agencies share information. Joint investigations work, and securing justice depends on it. “Today’s raids by state and federal law enforcement happened because our state agencies caught irregular behavior and reported it. That’s how the system is supposed to work, and our agencies will keep at it as long as there are fraudsters around to put behind bars.

Pretty ballsy.

The guy is such a puke.

FBI Director Kash Patel had to chime in and set the record straight.

Come again? This FBI and DOJ with our DHS partners drafted and executed every search warrant today. But go ahead and take credit for our work while we smoke out the fraud plaguing Minnesota under your governorship.

I wonder if Honest Tim actually believes his own lies. I think he does.

I also wonder if any of his flock believes him. If they do, that would make their collective IQ lower than an average Somali which is 67. Three lower than what is considered by the mental health profession to be retarded.

Other DFL “leaders” also piped in, more or less regurgitating the same lunch.

Just for good measure I’d like to remind you of what 50 members of congress who are all veterans wrote about Honest Tim.

“[Y]ou have lied your way through a political career launched on the foundation of a title you did not earn and combat deployments you did not take part in,” the former military service members in Congress charged. “You have stated that you are ‘damn proud’ of your service, and like any American veteran, you should be,” they wrote. “But there is no honor in lying about the nature of your service.” “Repeatedly claiming to be a ‘Retired Command Sergeant Major‘ when you did not complete the requirements was not honorable,” they went on. “Nor was it honorable to claim to carry weapons ‘in war’ when you had not served in war, and abandoning the men and women under your leadership just as they were getting ready to deploy was certainly not honorable either.” “To be blunt, when you falsely claim military service that did not happen and abandon your post, you diminish the real sacrifices made by veterans who did serve in combat.”

Like I said, he’s such a puke.

No honor.

No integrity.

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