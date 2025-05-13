Pretty unreal video from May 7th showing a hot dog driver doing burnouts and shitties placing the general public at risk and a cop driving Squad 520, which would be the 5th precinct indicating southwest Minneapolis, the 2 in the squad number probably indicates the 2nd patrol division that would be somewhere around the Linden Hills, Lake Calhoun and Lake Harriet area’s, do absolutely nothing about it in this video.

I just wanna be left alone while I eat my donut.

Did he radio in for additional squads before attempting to pull him over? I suppose it’s possible however, I fail to see the logic in letting the driver continue to put the public safety at risk. Good cops don’t do that.

Do you suppose he pulled over the vehicle after the video ended? That seems unlikely since the driver turned around right in front of the cop showing no fear of being arrested, almost like he knew nothing would happen.

Or how about this scenario, he just shrugged his shoulders and gave up. Why should he do his part when the woke District Attorney’s office and the courts won’t do theirs? I totally get that.

Anyway, Minneapolis has a problem, and that problem is not going away as long as the city stays deep blue, woke, and the DFL is in charge.

