“We are an outlier as a state in terms of the amount of cash leaving our airport,” says Rep. Kristin Robbins, R-Maple Grove. “And so that is why we are having this hearing to better understand what is going on not only at the airport but where these funds are coming from and are any of them tied to the fraud here in Minnesota.”

Testimony before the Minnesota House Fraud Committee about large amounts of cash moving through Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport has raised serious questions about oversight and accountability. Lawmakers learned that hundreds of millions of dollars in physical cash leave Minnesota each year—far more than in most other states.

Officials say much of this money comes from legal international remittances, where individuals send cash to family members overseas. While lawful, the sheer scale has prompted concern that some funds could be tied to fraud cases involving public programs.

The issue is complicated by limited local authority, as federal agencies primarily oversee international cash movement. Even with stricter reporting rules now in place, the situation highlights a key challenge: distinguishing legitimate financial activity from potential abuse in a system where large sums can move with limited transparency.

The chair of the House Fraud Prevention and State Agency Oversight Committee says the amount of money in cash passing through the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has risen dramatically over the past 25 years, from $70 million in 2000 to well over $300 million per year now.

Source: KSTP 5 Eyewitness News

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