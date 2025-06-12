Our very own Minnesota governor, Tim Walz is going to be grilled today during congressional testimony on immigration among many other items. I expect Rep. Jim Jordan will have done his homework and be fully prepared for Walz and his inevitable style of framing a conversation. It’s not going to work today. I’m equally sure Minnesota’s own Majority Whip Tom Emmer has helped coach Jordan who represents Ohio on Walz and his policies. In other words, the bullshit blanket shrouding the governor will be removed, and he will finally be exposed to the rest of the country to what we here in Minnesota have experienced for six years.

I could give example after example of Walz’s absolute nonsensical failures as governor, but I’m not. They’ve been discussed in depth over the years (except by Legacy Media) so most of us know.

In an exclusive interview with Alpha News, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer predicted Walz would “deflect, filibuster, and even outright lie” during the hearing—part of a broader effort, Emmer said, to reframe his immigration record as inclusive, rather than dangerous. “Minnesotans are not fools—they’ve known the consequences of Walz’s pro-illegal immigration agenda for six years,” Emmer said. “I expect him to try and own it and make it sound like something it’s not.”

To get more up to speed on what Tom Emmer said in the interview, I strongly suggest reading, EXCLUSIVE: ‘Minnesotans see through this guy’s fraud’: Emmer slams Walz ahead of congressional hearing before Walz testifies today.

Remember whose side Walz is on.

I’ll give you a little hint.

According to Walz, they are not illegal aliens, they are our “undocumented neighbors.”

