A new report from the bipartisan U.S. House Oversight Committee accuses Tim Walz and Keith Ellison of failing to act on warnings about fraud in Minnesota's federally funded social-service programs, including the Feeding Our Future scandal and Medicaid-related programs. The report says state officials knew of serious fraud concerns as early as 2019, had authority to halt payments, but allowed funds to continue flowing to organizations accused of fraud.

Key findings cited by the committee include:

An estimated $300 million in federal child-nutrition funds was lost through the Feeding Our Future scheme.

Up to $9 billion in Medicaid-related spending was allegedly lost or put at risk through broader fraud vulnerabilities.

State whistleblowers reported that their concerns were ignored or that they faced retaliation.

The committee argues that fear of lawsuits and discrimination claims—not legal barriers—contributed to continued payments to suspect providers.

The report was issued by the House Oversight Committee under Chairman James Comer and reflects the committee majority’s conclusions.

The central allegation in the Feeding Our Future scandal is not that Gov. Tim Walz or Keith Ellison participated in the fraud, but that their administrations failed to stop it despite repeated warning signs and internal concerns.

Key allegations in the report

1. State officials saw red flags early

The report claims Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) officials identified suspicious activity by Feeding Our Future and some of its meal-site operators as early as 2020. Investigators allegedly questioned enrollment numbers, meal counts, documentation, and rapid expansion of sites during the pandemic.

2. MDE tried to stop some sites, then reversed course

One of the report’s most significant allegations involves MDE’s attempt in April 2020 to deny approval for several Feeding Our Future meal sites. According to the committee, Feeding Our Future responded with threats of litigation and claims of racial discrimination. The report argues that state officials subsequently reversed their position and approved the sites anyway.

3. Payments continued long after concerns emerged

The committee alleges that even after credible fraud indicators accumulated, federal child-nutrition reimbursements continued flowing through Feeding Our Future for nearly two years. The report characterizes this as a major oversight failure that allowed the scheme to grow dramatically.

4. Senior state leaders were informed

The report contends that fraud concerns and whistleblower warnings were elevated to senior levels of Minnesota government, including officials within the Walz administration. Committee investigators argue that meaningful corrective action was delayed or avoided despite these warnings.

5. Whistleblowers were ignored or retaliated against

The committee interviewed numerous whistleblowers and concluded that some employees who raised concerns encountered resistance, were marginalized, or feared retaliation. The report presents this as evidence of a culture that discouraged aggressive fraud enforcement.

What the report says the consequences were

The committee attributes roughly $300 million in fraudulent child-nutrition payments to the Feeding Our Future scheme and argues that earlier intervention could have prevented much of the loss. Federal prosecutors have described Feeding Our Future as one of the largest pandemic-era fraud schemes in U.S. history.

In short, the report's core Feeding Our Future allegation is that Minnesota officials recognized substantial warning signs but failed to act decisively enough to stop a fraud scheme that eventually stole hundreds of millions of dollars from programs intended to feed children.

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