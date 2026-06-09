Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

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David Ziffer's avatar
David Ziffer
17m

Minnesota will re-elect Keith Ellison to a third term, and if Walz were running, they'd do the same with him. Minnesota's Biggest Criminals Run The State: https://daveziffer.substack.com/p/minnesotas-biggest-criminals-run

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Cape Coral Tony's avatar
Cape Coral Tony
7h

So what? Anybody going to throw these criminals in jail. No

Dems and media cover for their own and republicans cower in disgrace at being a Democrat cuck party

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