House Republicans call for Rep. Aisha Gomez (DFL) to be removed from committee after altercation
Expect them to defend Gomez, then point to Republicans and blame them for the chosen actions of Gomez.
Minnesota House Republicans are calling for Aisha Gomez, a DFL lawmaker from Minneapolis and co-chair of the House Tax Committee, to be removed from her committee leadership role after a heated altercation on the House floor Thursday night.
The confrontation happened during an intense debate over stalled gun-control legislation in the tied 67-67 Minnesota House of Representatives. Democrats attempted to force a vote on a sweeping gun bill that includes restrictions on assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines, but the procedural motion failed along party lines.
According to reports, tensions escalated after the failed vote, leading to a verbal and physical confrontation involving Gomez and Republican Rep. Elliott Engen. House Republicans, led by Speaker Lisa Demuth, said the behavior crossed a line and endangered lawmakers and staff. Demuth said in a statement that “this kind of behavior is unacceptable.”
The dispute comes during the chaotic final days of Minnesota’s 2026 legislative session, where Democrats have staged a sit-in protest on the House floor over the lack of movement on gun legislation following several high-profile shootings in the state.
No formal removal vote has yet been announced, but Republicans are publicly pressuring DFL leadership to take disciplinary action.
Nothing will happen with DFL “leadership”🤡🤣
Expect them to defend Gomez, then point to Republicans and blame them for the chosen actions of Gomez. That’s what they do, and they won’t let us down.
Removal will be just the first issue.0
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