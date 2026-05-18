Minnesota House Republicans are calling for Aisha Gomez, a DFL lawmaker from Minneapolis and co-chair of the House Tax Committee, to be removed from her committee leadership role after a heated altercation on the House floor Thursday night.

The confrontation happened during an intense debate over stalled gun-control legislation in the tied 67-67 Minnesota House of Representatives. Democrats attempted to force a vote on a sweeping gun bill that includes restrictions on assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines, but the procedural motion failed along party lines.

According to reports, tensions escalated after the failed vote, leading to a verbal and physical confrontation involving Gomez and Republican Rep. Elliott Engen. House Republicans, led by Speaker Lisa Demuth, said the behavior crossed a line and endangered lawmakers and staff. Demuth said in a statement that “this kind of behavior is unacceptable.”

The dispute comes during the chaotic final days of Minnesota’s 2026 legislative session, where Democrats have staged a sit-in protest on the House floor over the lack of movement on gun legislation following several high-profile shootings in the state.

No formal removal vote has yet been announced, but Republicans are publicly pressuring DFL leadership to take disciplinary action.

Nothing will happen with DFL “leadership”🤡🤣

Expect them to defend Gomez, then point to Republicans and blame them for the chosen actions of Gomez. That’s what they do, and they won’t let us down.

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