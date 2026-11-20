The Mississippi River has always been an important part of the history of St. Paul, Minnesota. Long before the city became a major metropolitan center, the river served as a transportation route, a source of commerce, and a gathering place for people. Steamboats carried passengers and goods, lumber was transported downstream, and riverboats helped establish St. Paul as an important commercial center. Over time, the river also became a place for recreation and an unusual way of life. Along the St. Paul waterfront, a small community of people began making their homes aboard boats, creating a distinctive floating neighborhood that has survived for generations.

The history of houseboats in St. Paul goes back many decades. During the early twentieth century, recreational boating became increasingly popular. People purchased motorboats, built docks, and organized boating clubs along the Mississippi. One of the most important developments occurred in 1912, when the St. Paul Motor Boat Club was organized. Sixty-eight families became charter members, and the club established facilities on Harriet Island. The organization eventually became the St. Paul Yacht Club in 1934. The club provided a place for boat owners to gather, maintain their vessels, and enjoy life on the river.

Houseboat living became part of this boating culture. Some people used their boats primarily for recreation, while others made them permanent residences. One early example was Mrs. McNamara, the first dockmaster of the St. Paul Motor Boat Club. She lived aboard a houseboat near Raspberry Island, demonstrating that the idea of living on the Mississippi was established early in the club’s history.

Over the years, the river community developed its own personalities and traditions. One of its best-known figures was Gordon O. Miller, affectionately known as Gordy. He began working on the river in 1937 as a pilot for the Central Barge Line. After serving in the river transportation business, he became involved in boat construction, repair, and marina operations. In 1953, he opened a marina and boatyard beneath the Wabasha Street Bridge. Gordy became a familiar face among boat owners and river residents. He was known for helping people with their boats and for his deep knowledge of the Mississippi.

Gordy and his wife, Muriel, also became part of one of the river’s most memorable stories. Their floating houseboat served as a clubhouse and office for the yacht club. In 1970, a fire severely damaged the structure. Rather than abandoning it, the Millers rebuilt it and eventually opened a restaurant called the No Wake Cafe. The floating restaurant became a popular gathering place for boaters and visitors. People could enjoy a meal while watching the Mississippi flow past their windows. It became an important part of the social life of the St. Paul waterfront.

Living on the Mississippi has never been without challenges. The river is beautiful, but it can also be unpredictable and dangerous. Flooding, ice, powerful currents, and changing water levels are constant concerns for people who live aboard boats. The devastating flood of 1965 was one of the most difficult events in the history of the St. Paul riverfront. The Mississippi rose to approximately 26 feet, flooding much of Harriet Island and threatening boats and waterfront facilities. Residents and boat owners had to protect their property and move vessels to safer locations.

Winter brings its own difficulties. Temperatures in Minnesota can drop far below zero, and the Mississippi can become covered with ice. People living aboard boats must deal with frozen water lines, heating problems, snow-covered docks, and ice forming around their vessels. Some residents move their boats or spend the winter elsewhere, while others remain on the river throughout the coldest months. Living on a houseboat requires patience, preparation, and a willingness to accept the natural conditions of the river.

Despite these challenges, people continue to choose the Mississippi as their home. A 2023 article published by Streets.mn documented several modern residents of the St. Paul Yacht Club. Among them were Barbara Haake and Truman Howell, who lived aboard a large vessel called Trubador. Truman began living on a boat in 1988, and after meeting Barbara, the couple decided to build a larger boat that could serve as their permanent home. They brought Trubador to the St. Paul Yacht Club in 1994. The vessel provided living quarters, workshop space, and storage. Truman, an architect, helped design the boat, and the couple completed much of the interior work themselves.

Another couple featured in the article was Andrea and Bruce Johnson, owners of a boat called Steel Magnolia. Bruce had served in the Navy and had always dreamed of living on the water. After finding a boat that needed considerable work, the couple spent years repairing and rebuilding it. Eventually, it became their home. Their story illustrates how houseboat living can develop from a lifelong interest in boating into a permanent lifestyle.

The residents of these floating homes often develop close relationships with their neighbors. Because boats are exposed to weather, mechanical problems, and changing river conditions, people depend on one another for assistance. One dramatic example occurred when a neighbor fell into the icy Mississippi during a March thaw. Barbara and Truman heard the woman’s cries for help. Truman managed to hold onto her coat while Barbara brought an extension ladder. Working together, they pulled the woman out of the freezing water. It was a frightening incident, but it demonstrated the importance of having caring neighbors in a small river community.

Another part of the Mississippi houseboat tradition involves people who travel rather than remain in one location. In 2014, a couple named Wes Modes and Kai Dalgleish traveled down the Mississippi in a homemade shantyboat, collecting stories from people connected to the river. Their journey began in Minneapolis and continued south. Along the way, they met people whose lives had been shaped by houseboats and river travel. One woman they encountered, Dawn Brodey, had traveled by houseboat all the way to New Orleans and eventually returned to the St. Paul area. Her experiences reflected an older tradition of people who regarded the Mississippi as a way of life rather than simply a place to keep a boat.

Today, the St. Paul Yacht Club on Harriet Island remains one of the best-known locations for people living aboard boats. Another location associated with liveaboard residents is Watergate Marina near Crosby Farm Regional Park. These places offer a glimpse into a lifestyle that most people only experience from the riverbank. Residents wake up to the sound of water, watch barges and recreational boats pass by, and experience the changing seasons from a completely different perspective.

The houseboat community of St. Paul represents an unusual but important part of Minnesota history. Its residents have created homes in a setting where nature is always present and where daily life depends on the river. They have experienced devastating floods, freezing winters, mechanical problems, and the challenges of maintaining a floating home. At the same time, they have enjoyed beautiful sunsets, wildlife, peaceful mornings, and a sense of independence that is difficult to find in a conventional neighborhood.

The story of St. Paul’s houseboats is ultimately a story about people. From the early boating families of Harriet Island to modern residents such as Barbara Haake, Truman Howell, Andrea Johnson, and Bruce Johnson, generations of people have chosen to make the Mississippi River their home. Their boats are more than vessels; they are houses, workshops, gathering places, and symbols of a unique connection to the river.

Although the city of St. Paul has changed dramatically over the past century, the Mississippi continues to attract people who want a different kind of life. The houseboat residents preserve a tradition that connects modern St. Paul with its historic waterfront. Their floating homes remind us that the Mississippi is not merely a river running through the city. For some people, it is their neighborhood, their backyard, their livelihood, and their home.

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