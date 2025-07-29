On Sunday it was brutally uncomfortable, I can’t even imagine how it would be to the few people that don’t have air conditioning. Even on the lake I didn’t see the usual amount of boats, water skiers and wake surfers, it was just too uncomfortable and dangerous due to the heat.

I made my way down to the hardware store to pick up some odds and ends when lo and behold this woman Karen I know who works there made a beeline to me and in her smugness said, “So… how do you explain this heat then?”

I looked her dead in the eyes and gave her a one word answer. “Summer.”

The look on her face was priceless, I knew she didn’t expect that, especially after that, when I said that it happens every year at this time and then asked if she’d ever heard of it or experienced it.

Triggered! 😁

Mission accomplished!

She stormed off doing whatever she does there and she yelled out, “climate denier.”

I didn’t say anything more to her because she’s one of those lefties that is so far left, they’ve left the planet and are so far out there they can’t be reached.

She’s definitely been indoctrinated in to the cult of climate kookology.

What people like her don’t or can’t seem to understand is that 90 to 93 degree’s is not unbearably hot, what makes it unbearable is the humidity and dew point. When you have dew points in the upper 70’s to 80 degrees and the actual temperature is 88, you have Florida in the summer conditions. The thing is, it doesn’t last very long here, a couple of weeks maybe during the summer and it’s over. It’s common and happens every year. Some years are warmer than others, some are colder, that’s nature, and nature always balances things out. Just roll with it because you can’t change it.

And if you’re wondering where all the humidity comes from, look at a satellite view of Minnesota. It’s a great big swamp. We’re the land of 10,000 plus lakes, remember? That is where the humidity comes from, we’re like a state sized everglades.

In a very few short months most people including Karen from the hardware store are going to be complaining about the cold, and this little heatwave in the dog days of summer, during the statistically hottest time of the year will be long forgotten.

