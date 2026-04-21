This is very eye popping and a must read. It explains everything going on here in our country. This is an amazing read.

How Soviet Subversion Outlived the Soviet Union

By Emzari Gelashvili

April 20, 2026

The Blueprint Was Always There: How Soviet Subversion Outlived the Soviet Union

The Word That Changed Everything

In 1996, on my first day working at the Georgian Ministry of State Security, a single term stopped me cold: subversion. It appeared in almost every document, every operational analysis, every directive left behind from the Soviet era. Georgia had only gained independence five years earlier, and the archives we inherited — partially burned, partially seized by Russian operatives before we could stop them — still carried the fingerprints of the KGB’s most ambitious project. Not espionage. Not sabotage. Something far more dangerous: the systematic destruction of a society from within.

The story of those archives is itself revealing. After the Soviet Union collapsed, Russian Federation operatives moved quickly to retrieve KGB documents stored on Georgian soil. They succeeded — partially. Georgian resistance prevented a complete seizure. What they could not take, they burned: a deliberate fire set inside the central archive of the Georgian Ministry of State Security, destroying decades of records. But not all of them. Enough survived.

I began to search those surviving documents with full security clearance as an active operational officer. What I found would take me years to fully understand — and decades later, watching the United States of America in 2024 and 2025, I understand it completely.

The Ancient Blueprint

The theory of subversion did not begin with the KGB. It did not begin with Marx or Lenin. It began 2,500 years ago with the Chinese philosopher and military strategist Sun Tzu, who served as an advisor to several imperial houses and whose thinking would eventually become the philosophical foundation of Soviet active measures doctrine.

Sun Tzu’s central argument was deceptively simple: armed conflict is the most counterproductive, barbaric, and inefficient means of defeating an enemy. The highest form of warfare, he argued, is never to fight at all — but to destroy something valuable inside your enemy’s country before your enemy even perceives you as a threat. The ultimate objective: make your enemy look at your system, your civilization, your ambitions, and see not a threat but an alternative. Something desirable. Something worth emulating.

When that moment arrives, you can destroy your enemy without firing a single bullet. This is the essence of subversion. This is what the KGB taught in every academy and military institution across the entire Soviet period. It is what the Russian Federation’s security services teach today.

The KGB archives I reviewed made the resource allocation explicit: of all funds and manpower expended outside Soviet borders, no more than 10 to 15 percent went to conventional espionage — stealing weapons blueprints, recruiting military sources, the James Bond scenarios that dominate Western imagination. The remaining 85 percent went to subversion. Not spies. Not saboteurs. Something quieter, slower, and infinitely more destructive.

This distinction matters profoundly. Western analysts, Hollywood screenwriters, and self-styled Kremlin experts have spent decades fixating on the 15 percent while ignoring the 85 percent. That misdirection was itself part of the plan.

The Bezmenov Confirmation — And My Independent Verification

In 1984, a KGB officer named Yuri Bezmenov — who had defected to the West over a decade earlier under the pseudonym Tomas Schuman — sat before an American interviewer and described, in precise detail, the Soviet subversion program targeting the United States. He described four sequential stages: Demoralization, Destabilization, Crisis, and Normalization. He named the target areas. He named the methods. He named the intended results.

Almost no one listened.

Twelve years later, reviewing KGB documents in Tbilisi that Bezmenov had never seen — documents that had never left Soviet Georgia — I found the same blueprint. Independently. From the primary source. Bezmenov was not speculating. He was reading from a manual that still existed, in fragments, in a partially burned archive on the other side of the world. We were looking at the same operational doctrine from opposite ends.

Below is Bezmenov’s own chart, which he published under his pen name Tomas Schuman. Every element it contains was present in the KGB materials I reviewed in Tbilisi in 1996.

Let me describe what that blueprint contained in detail.

DEMORALIZATION requires 15 to 20 years — precisely the time needed to educate one generation. It penetrates six critical domains:

IDEAS: Religion is politicized, commercialized, and replaced with cults and sects until genuine faith loses social authority and produces what the document called ‘death wish’ in the target population. Education is stripped of mathematics, physics, chemistry, and foreign languages — replaced with permissiveness, relativism, social grievance curricula, and sexuality education, producing ignorance. Media is monopolized, manipulated, and redirected toward non-issues, producing what the document called ‘uninformed myopia.’ Culture is populated with false heroes and corrupted role models, producing addictive fads.

STRUCTURE: Law and order is reframed as purely legislative rather than moral, producing mistrust of justice itself. Social relations are restructured around rights versus obligations, eliminating individual responsibility. Security institutions — intelligence, police, military — are systematically discredited. Internal politics is driven toward party antagonism. Foreign policy produces isolation.

LIFE: The family unit is deliberately broken up, producing citizens with no loyalty to the state. Public health is degraded through sports obsession, healthcare dependency, and junk food culture, producing enfeebled masses. Racial tensions are artificially amplified — the document explicitly describes ‘lower the uppers’ and weaponizing genetics-versus-environment debates — to generate hatred and division. Populations are de-landed and urbanized to produce alienation. Labor relations are turned against society through union radicalization to produce victimization.

DESTABILIZATION follows. The goal is not to send battalions of agents. The goal is to make the target society destabilize itself. Power struggles are inflamed through irresponsible populism. Economic bargaining processes are destroyed. Grassroots movements — some organic, some cultivated, some directly financed by foreign intelligence — are guided toward confrontation with state institutions until those institutions begin to fail.

Bezmenov described the mechanism with precision: within any free democratic society, there already exist movements that oppose that society. At a critical moment, these movements align — and the subverter’s task is simply to catch that momentum, like the martial art of Aikido redirecting an opponent’s own force and extend it until the entire society reaches collapse.

CRISIS is the short, violent culmination — months, not years. Formal law enforcement structures dissolve or become unable to perform their functions. Unelected, unaccountable alternative structures — the document specifically names media organizations and social workers — fill the vacuum and claim authority over public opinion and social direction.

NORMALIZATION is what follows: the installation of a new order, often welcomed by an exhausted population that can no longer distinguish between the crisis and its engineered solution.

The Sword Cuts Both Ways

Here I must add something that complicates the narrative — because honest intelligence analysis requires it.

During my studies at the Georgian Security Academy, I reviewed documents describing a parallel operation: the Western effort to subvert the Soviet Union itself. The CIA, working in coordination with British intelligence, had developed and implemented a strategic plan to accelerate Soviet collapse — targeting the Soviet economy, Soviet institutional legitimacy, and Soviet cultural identity simultaneously.

The privatization wave that accompanied Gorbachev’s transition from General Secretary to President of the Soviet Union was not entirely spontaneous. Industrial assets — factories, plants, and entire sectors of Soviet manufacturing — were privatized and then systematically stripped: dismantled, sold for scrap metal and building materials. The economic architecture of a superpower was liquidated according to a documented plan.

There was also a cultural dimension. The sudden proliferation of English-language names on Soviet and post-Soviet businesses — shops, markets, beauty salons, commercial enterprises of every kind — was packaged to the public as organic cultural aspiration: the natural desire of liberated peoples to embrace the West. In the documents I reviewed, it was something more deliberate: a psychological operation designed to erode Soviet cultural identity from within, making Western orientation feel native and inevitable.

The United States and Britain succeeded. The Soviet Union collapsed.

But here is the strategic irony that no one in Washington wanted to examine: the same institutional attention that was consumed by those operations left no bandwidth to recognize that the KGB was running the same playbook inside America. Bezmenov was giving public lectures. He was on camera. He was naming methods with the precision of someone who had personally implemented them. No one listened — because the people who should have been listening were busy winning the Cold War and assumed that winning meant it was over.

The Handover

The Soviet Union dissolved on December 25, 1991. The KGB was formally disbanded. The subversion program was not.

What the Russian Federation’s security services — the FSB, the SVR, the GRU — inherited in 1991 was not a defeated institution. It was a running operation. The demoralization phase, by Bezmenov’s own timeline, had been underway since the 1960s. By 1991, it was not only complete — it had exceeded its objectives. An entire generation of American academics, journalists, activists, and policymakers had been educated in frameworks that KGB active measures departments had spent decades cultivating. They did not know it. They believed — sincerely — that their worldview was their own.

The handover required no dramatic reorganization. The networks existed. The financing channels existed. The ideological infrastructure existed — inside American universities, inside American media institutions, inside American civil society organizations. Russia’s intelligence services simply continued managing what the KGB had built, adapting methods to new technologies and new political conditions.

The slow operation accelerated. The destabilization phase had begun.

The View From 2025 — You Decide

I will not tell you what to conclude. I am an intelligence professional, not a propagandist. My task is to present the framework. Your task is to look at your country and decide what you see.

So look.

Bezmenov’s blueprint targeted religion — through politicization, commercialization, and replacement with alternative movements until genuine faith loses social authority. Look at the trajectory of American religious life over the past four decades and decide what you see.

It targeted education — prescribing the replacement of mathematics, physics, and languages with social grievance curricula, permissiveness, and ideological conditioning. Look at what American children are being taught in 2025 — including materials on gender identity and sexuality introduced to elementary school children — and decide what you see.

It targeted media — calling for monopolization, manipulation, and the flooding of public discourse with non-issues until citizens cannot distinguish signal from noise. Look at the American media landscape, at the concentrations of ownership, at the asymmetric treatment of political figures, and decide what you see.

It targeted culture — prescribing false heroes and corrupted role models until genuine standards of excellence collapse. Look at who American culture celebrates and decide what you see.

It targeted law and order — calling for the systematic delegitimization of police, military, and justice institutions. Look at movements that demand defunding law enforcement, at campaigns to abolish the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, at the portrayal of law enforcement in contemporary American media — criminals sympathetic, officers pathological — and decide what you see.

It targeted the family — prescribing its breakup as the primary mechanism for eliminating citizens’ loyalty to the state. Look at American family formation rates, at campaigns targeting parental authority over children’s medical decisions, at the medical interventions now being performed on minors — including irreversible surgical and hormonal procedures — in the name of gender identity and decide what you see.

It targeted racial relations — explicitly calling for the amplification of racial tensions to produce, in the document’s own words, hatred and division. Look at how race has functioned in American public discourse over the past fifteen years — not as a problem to be solved but as a permanent wound to be kept open — and decide what you see.

It targeted labor relations — calling for the replacement of negotiated compromise with permanent class antagonism. Look at how American labor politics has evolved, at who benefits from permanent conflict between workers and institutions, and decide what you see.

And then look at the streets.

Movements presenting themselves as organic expressions of American conscience — Antifa, Black Lives Matter, No Kings, campaigns to abolish ICE, the aggressive promotion of transgender ideology in schools, the celebration of gender transition for children — look at all of them through the lens of a blueprint written in Moscow decades before most of their participants were born.

I am not telling you these movements are KGB operations. I am not accusing their members of being foreign agents. Many are sincere Americans acting on beliefs they hold genuinely.

I am telling you that they match, with remarkable precision, the desired outputs of a subversion program that was documented, resourced at 85 percent of Soviet external intelligence budgets, and specifically targeted at the United States. The blueprint called for exactly these results. The results arrived on schedule.

You decide what that means.

The Question America Has Not Yet Asked

Bezmenov ended his 1984 lecture with a warning that was ignored for forty years. I will end this article with the question his warning implied — the question that American institutions, American media, and American policymakers have still not seriously asked:

If a foreign power spent decades and the majority of its intelligence resources systematically targeting your religion, your education, your media, your culture, your law enforcement, your family structure, your racial relations, and your political institutions — and if that program was documented, described publicly by a defector, and confirmed independently by a former intelligence officer reviewing primary source materials on the other side of the world —

At what point does the evidence become impossible to ignore?

The Soviet Union is gone. The blueprint survived. The operation was handed over and continued. The question is not whether subversion happened. The question is whether America will recognize it before the final two stages — Crisis and Normalization — complete themselves.

I found the blueprint in a partially burned archive in Tbilisi in 1996. Yuri Bezmenov found it in Moscow in the 1960s and tried to tell you in 1984.

The blueprint was always there.

Emzari Gelashvili is a former Member of the Georgian Parliament (2008–2012) and former senior official in Georgia’s Ministry of Defense, Ministry of State Security, and Ministry of Internal Affairs, where he focused on countering Russian and Iranian intelligence operations.

Here is the full video of “The Four Stages of Ideological Subversion (1984)”

This article was originally published by RealClearDefense and made available via RealClearWire.

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