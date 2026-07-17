How the West(ern) Was Lost

By J.T. Young

July 12, 2026

The American left’s culture war isn’t just on the West; it’s on “the Western” too. It is because America embodies the West’s values – far more than Europe, from which these once sprang – and has long idolized those of the American West. In fact, I offer that if “the Western” still prevailed in American entertainment, the American left would not.

Once upon a time – and for a very long time and not so long ago – American entertainment was “the Western.” American movies, radio, music, literature, and television were all dominated by the genre. This dominance lasted from virtually each medium’s American origins well into the 1970s. While some actors could make their living doing virtually nothing but Westerns (John Wayne and Gene Autry at two ends of the Western spectrum, with countless others in between), virtually every actor had to venture into the genre at some point in their career.

The same applied across the spectrum of entertainment and up and down the quality scale of each medium. The Western was demanded in low-brow as well as high-brow versions: from singing cowboys to Aaron Copland’s “Rodeo,” from pulp fiction to John Steinbeck’s “Of Mice and Men.”

The West captured America even as America was capturing the West. For anyone not American, or simply approaching the issue as dry research, this fact is puzzling. Few Americans lived in the West, even in its boomtown “wild” heyday. It also ended relatively quickly: The U.S. Census Bureau declared it “closed” in 1890. Most Americans therefore never knew it and experienced it only secondhand at best: through Wild West shows that traveled or the myriad entertainment forms that sought to bring it to them.

So, why is it an innate appeal to Americans? Because it was what Americans had been at some point. They owned the tradition somewhere in their family tree because everywhere, from the initial East Coast points and then across the continent, had once been the frontier. Its own “West.” Our own “West.”

It was what Americans aspired to be – self-reliant, independent, indomitable, resourceful, upholders of law and order, and strivers for justice. The West meant freedom; it was the place for winners. It was, and its virtues were, the reason Horace Greeley urged a nation to “Go West, young man.”

And by aspiring to these and tapping into their own traditions, Americans strove to be what they were, even when we failed to be. By making models and measuring ourselves by them, we also remake ourselves.

Of course, we knew (and still know) that there were fictional elements to these Westerns in all their forms. We could also see that the Western changed over time: It went from a sanitized version of “white hats versus black hats” to “heroes” who could appear not to be heroes at all. Clint Eastwood was not the same cowboy that John Wayne had been.

But despite implicitly acknowledging the fictional elements and the changing of the genre, there was a core of values that did not change. The individuals still stood tall for their principles; if need be, they still stood against all comers for them.

Even more than to Western Civilization’s cultural tradition, none of these “Western” virtues are what America’s left aspires to. Ever since the fading of the Western from its dominant popularity, leftists have sought to whittle these away. They most certainly do not want Americans aspiring to them today.

The American left would have us not accept any of the Western’s ethos. Self-reliance has no place in the American left’s agenda. They want people to be reliant on the government just as much as they want to be the ones running it.

They certainly do not want us to be indomitable. Just the opposite. They want us to believe that we are completely dominated and that without their help we have no chance in a world stacked against us – all evidence to the contrary notwithstanding.

They do not want us to be resourceful. Rather, they want to redistribute the resources of others.

The American left that want to defund the police have no interest in law and order, certainly not in any objective form. Only their own subjective criteria will do: a form filtered so thoroughly through their criteria for DEI that there is no justice left in it, only predetermined outcomes.

Ultimately, they don’t want the individual to be an individual at all; they would rather we be the cattle, not the cowboys driving them.

In the end, the American left’s real rejection of the Western is not what they claim is a mythologizing of the West (which we already knew), or its history (which they continually degrade); it is the freedom that the West and the Western embodied across the decades. Freedom is completely at odds with their agenda for America.

It is not surprising that there is an American rebellion against the American left’s explicit and implicit denunciation of the Western and its inherent principles. The television shows with the most verve and buzz are still Westerns (Yellowstone and its many spinoffs, Landman, and more) that tap into the West and its ethos.

Yes, Western civilization is under assault by the left. And yes, it is important to protect Western civilization. All too often, America seems alone in doing so.

However, I would argue that to successfully protect the expanse of broad Western Civilization it is also necessary to protect the narrow, too. Perhaps more so for us as Americans. The reason is that the Western truly is the American version of Western civilization retold in our own vernacular.

So here is a tip of the hat, a slight tug on the brim discernible only to the discerning eye, to the humble Western. Humble only because humility and modesty were two of the Western’s primary attributes – an “Aw, shucks” kind of self-effacement that was content to simply ride off into the sunset or return to the simple work that had occupied it before duty called.

The American West is closed, but its virtues are not. These are as wide open and beckoning as the West ever was. And if these virtues are not – and we continue to demand that they not be – then the West in its own, its most important way is not either. We need to remind ourselves that the frontier, our frontier, is not closed. That it need never be closed. And that because there is an America, it never will be closed.

This article was originally published by RealClearPolitics and made available via RealClearWire.

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