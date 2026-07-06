North Memorial Health’s ridiculous decision to offer hygienic hijabs is a slap in the face of America, hospitals should focus on what matters most: providing outstanding patient care. I see that doesn’t seem to be the case at North.

We are dealing with rising healthcare costs, staffing shortages, and long wait times. Those challenges deserve the attention of hospital leadership, not bullshit symbolism.

A hospital’s success should be measured by quality care, patient outcomes, and access to treatment, not by publicizing identity-based programs.

Patients expect hospitals to prioritize healing first. That’s where the focus should be at North, not this bullshit wokeness crap.

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