I hate to admit it, but I believe Amy Klobuchar is going to be the next governor of Minnesota.

There is pretty much no chance of Mike Lindell beating her, Lisa Demuth could possibly win, but right now it would be a long shot. As for Kendall Qualls, there’s a very slim chance.

We will have to see how things shake out after the Primary, at that point we should begin to see how the election likely will shake out.

I ran a hypothetical election using AI and it pretty much matches what I’ve been saying about the race. Anyway, here are the results based on a mid July scenario, granted, things will change, but here’s what it looks like between the three GOP candidates versus Amy Klobuchar.

If the general election for Minnesota governor were Amy Klobuchar (DFL) vs. Mike Lindell (Republican), most publicly available polling and Minnesota's recent voting history suggest Klobuchar would begin as the clear favorite.

Based on currently available polling and historical voting patterns, a Klobuchar victory would be the more likely outcome, although campaigns, debates, economic conditions, and turnout could still influence the final result.

Not surprising at all. I think I’ve written in previous posts that Lindell would not get 40%, and would stay in the 30s. AI agrees.

A hypothetical Minnesota gubernatorial election between Amy Klobuchar (DFL) and Lisa Demuth (Republican) would likely be considerably more competitive than a Klobuchar–Lindell race, but current polling still gives Klobuchar a clear advantage.

Using current polling and Minnesota's recent statewide voting history, Amy Klobuchar would be favored, with roughly a 70–80% chance of winning if the election were held under present conditions. Lisa Demuth would likely need to make substantial gains among independents and improve Republican turnout to close the gap.

Hopefully Demuth can whittle away at Klobuchar’s lead. She should focus solely on Klobuchar vulnerabilities.

A hypothetical Minnesota governor's race between Amy Klobuchar (DFL) and Kendall Qualls (Republican) would likely be more competitive than a Klobuchar–Mike Lindell matchup, though current publicly available polling and election forecasts still favor Klobuchar.

If the election were held under current political conditions, Klobuchar would be the favorite. A reasonable estimate would be:

Amy Klobuchar: about a 70–75% chance of winning

Kendall Qualls: about a 25–30% chance of winning

Those estimates are based on current polling, historical voting patterns, and the candidates’ statewide profiles. As with any election, debates, campaign developments, turnout, and national political conditions could significantly affect the final outcome.

As you can plainly see, Trump endorsed Mike Lindell is the weakest candidate. His endorsement does not carry much weight in the land of 10,000 lakes.

If Amy Klobuchar wins, make no mistake, it will be just like a Walz third term. Nothing will be different.

Leave a comment