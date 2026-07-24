I did another one of those hypothetical elections with AI. We’re just barely in the last third of July so a lot can change. The next one I do will be about a week after both primaries in August.

AI ⬇️

A hypothetical U.S. Senate race between Michele Tafoya and Peggy Flanagan in Minnesota would likely be a fascinating contrast: a well-known conservative media figure versus a longtime Democrat elected official. (This assumes Tafoya wins the Republican nomination and Flanagan wins the DFL nomination.) Current hypothetical polling has shown Flanagan with a small advantage, but the race would likely be competitive.

Candidate profiles

Michele Tafoya (Republican)

Strengths

High name recognition: Decades as an NFL sideline reporter would give her immediate statewide familiarity.

Outsider appeal: She could run as a non-career politician challenging government dysfunction.

Strong media skills: She is experienced in interviews, public speaking, and message discipline.

Potential appeal to suburban voters: Her moderate public image from her broadcasting career could help with some independents.

Challenges

Limited governing experience: Critics would argue she has not held elected office or managed public policy.

Need to consolidate conservatives: She would need strong support from the Republican base.

National political baggage: Her positions on cultural issues and alignment with conservative causes could become major Democratic attack points.

Peggy Flanagan (DFL)

Strengths

Executive experience: As lieutenant governor, she could argue she has experience in state government.

Deep Minnesota political network: She has strong ties with Democrat activists and organized labor.

Coalition-building potential: She could appeal to progressives, urban voters, and many suburban Democrats.

Historic candidacy: As a Native American woman, she would bring a distinctive personal story and broader representation argument.

Challenges

Progressive label: Republicans would likely portray her as too far left for some rural and suburban voters.

State government controversies: Republicans would likely tie her to Democrat control of Minnesota and any unpopular policies or scandals.

Turnout challenge: Democrats would need strong enthusiasm among younger and urban voters.

Possible campaign narratives

Tafoya message:

“Washington and Minnesota Democrats have lost touch. I bring an outsider perspective, accountability, and a focus on families, safety, and affordability.”

Flanagan message:

“Minnesota needs a senator who understands communities, delivers results, and protects opportunity for working families.”

Electoral map scenario

Flanagan path to victory

Strong margins in Minneapolis–St. Paul

Maintain support in inner suburbs

Rebuild Democrat strength in northern Minnesota

Avoid losing too many working-class voters

Tafoya path to victory

Win rural Minnesota decisively

Improve Republican performance in suburbs

Capture independents dissatisfied with government

Turn cultural issues into a major motivator

Likely outcome in a neutral environment

A reasonable hypothetical forecast:

Flanagan: slight favorite, perhaps 51–48

Tafoya: very plausible upset path, especially if the national environment favors Republicans

Minnesota has leaned Democrat in statewide federal races for many years, but open-seat contests can be more volatile. Recent hypothetical polling has shown Flanagan ahead of Tafoya by mid-single digits, with a significant undecided bloc that could determine the outcome.

Bottom line: Flanagan would likely start with the advantage because of party strength and government experience, but Tafoya would be a credible challenger because of her statewide recognition and outsider profile. It would probably be decided by suburban independents and whether voters view the election more as a referendum on Minnesota Democrats or on national Republican politics.

AI ⬆️

Now against Angie Craig according to AI it would be closer which I find to be surprising. Flanagan is a militant retard. She’s even left of the DSA whereas Craig is much more common sense and is somewhat more of how the Democrats used to be before they lurched left in to an unrecognizable party.

AI ⬇️

A hypothetical U.S. Senate race between Michele Tafoya and Angie Craig in Minnesota would likely be a much closer contest than a Tafoya–Flanagan matchup because Craig’s profile is somewhat more moderate and rooted in a competitive suburban congressional district. This assumes Michele Tafoya becomes the Republican nominee and Angie Craig becomes the DFL nominee.

Candidate profiles

Michele Tafoya (Republican)

Former longtime NFL sideline reporter and media personality.

Strengths

Very high name recognition: Many Minnesota voters would already know her from decades on television.

Outsider appeal: She could position herself as a citizen candidate rather than a traditional politician.

Communication skills: She is experienced in high-pressure interviews and national media.

Potential appeal to independents: Her background as a broadcaster could allow her to present herself as less ideological than some Republican candidates.

Challenges

No elected experience: Craig could argue that Senate work requires legislative and governing experience.

Republican brand in Minnesota: She would need to overcome Democrat strength in statewide races.

Policy scrutiny: A Senate campaign would likely focus heavily on her views on abortion, elections, education, and national politics.

Angie Craig (DFL)

U.S. representative from Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District.

Strengths

Proven electoral record: Craig has repeatedly won a highly competitive suburban district.

Moderate image: She has cultivated a reputation as a pragmatic Democrat, which could help with swing voters.

Fundraising ability: Congressional experience provides a strong donor network.

Suburban appeal: Her district includes many voters similar to those who decide statewide elections.

Challenges

Association with national Democrats: Republicans would likely tie her to the Biden administration and congressional Democrats.

Lower statewide recognition: Outside her congressional district, she may have less familiarity than a former national broadcaster.

Progressive pressure: She would have to balance the DFL base with her moderate image.

Likely campaign themes

Tafoya campaign

“Minnesota needs a senator who will challenge Washington politics, restore common sense, and focus on affordability, public safety, and families.”

Her strongest argument would likely be that Democrats have controlled too much of government and voters want a change.

Craig campaign

“Minnesota needs a senator who knows how to deliver results, protect families, and work across the aisle.”

Her strongest argument would likely be experience, competence, and moderation.

Electoral dynamics

Angie Craig’s path

Win the Twin Cities metro by a comfortable margin

Hold suburban voters who dislike national Republican politics

Limit losses in rural areas

Emphasize her bipartisan image

Michele Tafoya’s path

Run strongly in greater Minnesota

Win back some Trump-era working-class voters

Make the election a referendum on Democrat control

Keep suburban losses manageable

Hypothetical forecast

In a neutral political environment:

Angie Craig: 51–49

Michele Tafoya: 49–51

This would likely be a true toss-up race. Craig would begin with the advantage because of her elected experience and suburban appeal, while Tafoya’s statewide fame could make her one of the strongest Republican challengers Minnesota could field.

The deciding factor would probably be suburban independents—especially in the Twin Cities outer suburbs. If they lean toward stability and experience, Craig has the edge; if they are looking for a change election, Tafoya could win.

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