You know who Tim Kaine is. He has quite the Democrat resume. He is a U.S. Senator from Virginia, and has been since 2013. He should retire after this term, but there’s something about power the Democrats cling to and find it impossible to let go of. I expect him to linger on until he gets hauled out in a gurney.

You may remember Kaine was Hillary’s 2016 running mate in her failed attempt at the presidency running against Donald Trump.😁

Kaine was chairman of the Democrat National Committee (DNC) and also Virginia’s 70th governor. His history indicates he’s been on the wrong side of every issue, and he was a horrible governor, perhaps the worst in Virginia history, or at the least, one of the worst.

In the previous post entitled, Tim Walz’s Attempted Gun Grab, I wrote:

I think I just remembered the answer to my question about why Democrats want to be like Europe. Here’s why: Our rights are granted by God and no one can take them away, our constitution protects our rights and limits government power. Over there, their rights are considered a privilege government gives the people on their terms, and what the government gives, the government can take away.

Welp! Exhibit A.

I told you so!

Senator Kaine believes the government should be in charge of issuing rights. That’s disturbing, but that’s the prevailing sentiment among Democrats.

Did you also notice him attacking our founding documents and beliefs by comparing them to Iran?

That is absolutely incredible. A feeble attempt to demonize. We are not like Iran, our founding began 200 years before the theocracy of Iran was even thought of, and our highest leader is not some ayatollah, Pope or High Priest. Kaine is an imbecile with nothing between his ears but a brown, disgustingly bad smelling substance that we all flush down the toilet.

Here’s two examples of pushback on X:

A portion of the Declaration of Independence:

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.--That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed…

And thus, the Bill of Rights to insure our inalienable rights, that restrict the government from interfering in our inalienable rights.

Tim Kaine does not like that, no Democrat does. That’s why Democrats want us to be like Europe.

Kaine and people who share his mindset are the threat from within.

