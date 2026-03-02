Another week, another new vector of fraud exposed. A bombshell report reveals that 90% of Minnesota’s autism services have been flagged as potentially improper.

Our fraud committee is continuing to dig into the rampant fraud in our state, demanding accountability and providing solutions.

Tim Walz still doesn’t get it. Seven years in and nine billion dollars later, he decides to roll out his “anti-fraud” package, saying it is time for action. The time for action was EARLY in his administration, when, in March and April of 2019, the OLA reported on rampant childcare fraud. His failure to stop fraud in childcare led to billions more fraud in Feeding Our Future and autism centers.

The week ended with the latest budget forecast. We are still trying to climb out of the $6 billion deficit the Democrats left us with two years ago, when they spent our entire $18 billion surplus, while raising taxes by another $11 billion. The DFL economic policies are driving people out of the state and making it hard for our businesses to compete.

There is an alternative to the incompetence and fraud of the Democrats. People all over Minnesota are ready to fight for change.

Together, we will get it done. THANK YOU for fighting with me.

Rep. Kristin Robbins

Candidate for Governor of Minnesota

KristinRobbinsForGovernor.com

P.S., Amy Klobuchar, the Minnesota Senator who proudly touts her family’s mining heritage, added to the DFL week of shame. She announced through a spokesperson that she plans to vote against a U.S. Senate resolution that would remove the 20-year ban on mining in the Ely area. Instead of investigating whether or not the area could be safely mined, she is putting a bullet through the heart of the already troubled Iron Range economy.

