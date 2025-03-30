The 2025 Lake Minnetonka boating season is underway as the Hennepin County Sheriffs Office Water Patrol Division along with the Freshwater Society officially declared ice out at 1:32 pm this afternoon.

I know most of us are itching to get our boats in the water, but remember, it’s still March in Minnesota, and beginning at 10:00 pm tonight, we are under a winter weather advisory. I know, sucks doesn’t it?



Not only that, but for at least the next 10 days we’re still looking at sub-freezing nighttime temperatures, and that could give you a cracked engine block or various other unpleasantries. Be smart.

And, if something happens, there’s really nobody out there to help you and very, very few docks are in. You’d be kind of screwed, especially at night. The bouy’s, channel markers and general aids to navigation are also not in yet. Like I said, be smart.

Leave a comment

Share

Share Minnesota Madness