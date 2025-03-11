Gov. Tim Walz and the DFL proclaim people like the illegal alien, foreign fugitive, child rapist Oscar Alexander Cruz Rodriguez are merely neighbors. And they’re not really illegal, they’re merely our undocumented guests and neighbors, who deserve protection from evil orange man’s gestapo, formally called ICE, led by a Heinrich Himmler wannabe named Tom Homan. And by golly here in Minnesota we protect and care for our neighbors.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reports that it has removed Oscar Alexander Cruz Rodriguez, 29, an illegally present foreign fugitive wanted in El Salvador for rape of a minor.

The state has known Rodriguez has been in Minnesota since 2019.

So they willingly let a child sex predator fugitive live free among the public. That’s Minnesota for you. And remember, the Democrats did this. They’ve been in power making policy since January of 2011. The one consolation is he is being deported back to El Salvador where the prison system is, shall we say, unpleasant.

Leave a comment

Share

Share Minnesota Madness