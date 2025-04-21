"Icepick Willie" Alderman was a notorious figure in organized crime during the early to mid-20th century, especially known for his role in Minneapolis's criminal underworld. His real name was William Alderman, but he earned the nickname “Icepick Willie” due to his gruesome method of execution—reportedly killing victims by stabbing them in the ear with an icepick to avoid visible wounds and limit blood splatter.

Here are the key points about him:

Time Period : He was active mostly during the Prohibition era and into the 1940s and 1950s.

Role : Alderman wasn’t a mob boss, but he worked as an enforcer and hitman for organized crime, particularly involved with illegal gambling and other vice operations.

Reputation : Feared for his cold-blooded efficiency, Alderman was said to have killed numerous people, although no exact number is confirmed. His nickname alone was enough to scare others into silence or submission.

FBI Involvement: Eventually, Alderman flipped and became a government informant, helping the FBI crack down on organized crime in Minneapolis. His insider knowledge was valuable, especially in a city once known for its deep political corruption and mob entrenchment.

He’s one of those real-life crime figures who sounds like a character out of a noir film—brutal, secretive, and instrumental in both building and breaking the criminal systems he was part of.

