The charging of ICE agent Christian Castro in Minneapolis is being celebrated by asshole, anti-American activists, progressive activist prosecutors, and anti-border-enforcement Democrat politicians as a triumph of “accountability.” In reality, it is something far more dangerous: another step toward criminalizing federal law enforcement officers for doing one of the hardest and most dangerous jobs in America.

For months, Americans have watched cities descend into chaos over immigration enforcement. Federal agents have been stalked, surrounded, obstructed, assaulted, doxxed, and demonized simply for enforcing laws passed by Congress. Yet when officers respond in tense, rapidly evolving situations, cowardly Democrat politicians safely sitting behind podiums dissect those moments frame by frame and pretend they would have made perfect decisions under pressure. And they are so full of shit, just look at the recent actions, or should I say, inaction, with the 2020 riots. No Democrat has what it takes to lead under duress.

Christian Castro was operating during a high-risk immigration enforcement action connected to Operation Metro Surge — a crackdown launched because state leadership decided the laws of the land do not apply to Minnesota (and other states/cities) so the federal government finally decided immigration laws should actually mean something again.

What the law breaking, uninformed, completely ignorant critics conveniently ignore is the environment ICE agents now operate in. Officers are routinely confronted by hostile crowds, activists interfering with arrests, and suspects who flee, resist, or create chaotic scenes where split-second decisions determine whether officers go home alive. Every knock on a door could become an ambush. Every pursuit could become deadly.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty has made herself the country’s most openly ideological prosecutor, repeatedly signaling hostility toward law enforcement of any kind, particulary federal. Ignorant supporters call this prosecution “justice.” What a crock of shit. Most Americans see what it really is, a politically motivated effort to make an example out of a federal officer because he represents an administration they despise. And those dumbasses can’t even tell you why they hate it, they’re just told to hate it, and like the sheep they are they do as they’re told.

Every ICE officer in America is now receiving the same warning: if a confrontation turns ugly, your local government will abandon you. Activist prosecutors like Mary Moriarty have never chased a suspect, executed a warrant, or entered a volatile scene will second-guess every movement you make. Even if you believed your life or your fellow officers’ lives were at risk, you could still end up handcuffed, publicly vilified, and politically sacrificed in a blue state, or a Democrat controlled federal government.

America cannot have functioning immigration enforcement if every use-of-force decision is treated as presumed criminal conduct. Law enforcement requires discretion, authority, and the understanding that officers sometimes must act before all facts are known. Perfect clarity does not exist in dangerous encounters.

None of this means officers should be above the law. Genuine misconduct deserves investigation. Fabricated evidence or intentional wrongdoing should never be tolerated. But there is a profound difference between legitimate accountability and ideological prosecution designed to intimidate federal agents out of doing their jobs, which is what Moriarty is attempting.

And most Americans increasingly believe the line has been crossed.

The broader reality is uncomfortable for immigration activists: enforcing immigration law is not a seminar discussion. It is dangerous, physical, unpredictable work carried out against criminal networks, fugitives, traffickers, and individuals desperate to avoid detention. Mistakes can happen in those environments. Tragedies can happen. But if the standard becomes that every controversial encounter results in criminal charges against officers, proactive enforcement will collapse.

That is exactly what activists and Mary Moriarty want.

But ordinary Americans still want borders enforced. We still want violent offenders deported, as a matter of fact, we want all illegal aliens deported, they’re breaking two federal statutes. We still expect federal agents to pursue fugitives instead of retreating because asshole activist prosecutors like Mary Moriarty or media commentators might later accuse them of misconduct.

The subhuman, anti-American so-called “people” cheering this should consider what comes next when officers decide the risk of acting is greater than the risk of standing down.

History shows what happens when law enforcement pulls back: crime rises, disorder spreads, and innocent communities pay the price. Just look at Minneapolis.

Oh, by the way, in the sub, the words I wrote, Moriarty should be tarred and feathered, then lynched, I stand by, 100%.

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