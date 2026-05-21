Look at this guy. He’s got crazy eyes. He looks like a psycho who is ready to snap and go postal at the drop of a hat.

A 48-year-old man from Portage Township near Orr has been charged after authorities say he fired multiple shots at a firefighting aircraft battling a wildfire in northern Minnesota. Prosecutors say the plane was hit while scooping water from Kjostad Lake on May 15.

The suspect, identified as Daniel Christian Pettit, allegedly told investigators he was “crow hunting” and believed the aircraft was flying too low over his property. According to the criminal complaint, he admitted he may have fired more than five times and said, “If I accidentally hit him crow hunting, too bad.”

And if he “accidentally” gets sent to the penitentiary for a number of years, like he should, and becomes the cell block bitch, “too bad.”

There’s only one real problem with his crow hunting excuse. It’s not crow hunting season. Oops.

Here’s the deal. He didn’t like where the plane was flying and tried to shoot it down.

Investigators say the pilot initially thought the aircraft may have struck a bird after hearing a loud “pop,” but later discovered a bullet hole in the rudder after landing safely at the Hibbing airport. No injuries were reported.

Authorities said Pettit had previously complained about low-flying float planes in the area. During a search of his property, law enforcement recovered several firearms and ammunition. Multiple agencies — including the FAA, FBI, Minnesota DNR, BCA, and State Patrol are assisting in the investigation.

He now faces felony charges including second-degree assault and intentional discharge of a firearm. Bail was reported between $75,000 and $150,000 depending on court filings cited by different outlets.

That Assault 2 should be amended to Assault 1, and attempted murder should be added.

He’s still in the St. Louis County Jail. I imagine he can’t make bail.

What a piss poor excuse of a human being.

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