Government Overreach Disguised as Climate Justice: A Response to Omar and Sanders’ Anti-Energy Legislation

In a move that reveals more about their ideological agenda than sound policy, Rep. Ilhan Omar and Sen. Bernie Sanders have introduced legislation aimed at repealing what they label “corporate welfare” for fossil fuel companies. Framed with buzzwords like “climate justice” and “environmental equity,” their proposal seeks to gut vital energy subsidies included in former President Trump’s so-called “Big, Beautiful Bill”—a broad legislative effort to boost American industry and energy independence.

But let’s call this bill what it really is: an attack on American jobs, energy security, and economic competitiveness masquerading as environmental stewardship.

The Real Cost of Killing Energy Subsidies

Subsidies for fossil fuels aren’t handouts to greedy corporations. They’re strategic investments in the backbone of our energy infrastructure. For over a century, oil, natural gas, and coal have powered America’s growth, supported millions of jobs, and helped the U.S. achieve something no green utopia has yet to match—energy independence.

Omar and Sanders argue that these subsidies prop up an industry that’s destroying the planet. What they ignore is that removing these subsidies won't stop the demand for energy—it will just make it more expensive for working Americans. Cutting off federal support to fossil fuels will raise energy costs across the board, disproportionately hurting low- and middle-income households who can’t afford sudden spikes in heating, gas, and electricity prices.

And what’s their alternative? Unreliable, taxpayer-subsidized renewables that depend on the weather and foreign-manufactured technology.

Environmental Policy Must Be Realistic, Not Radical

Conservatives don’t deny the need to be responsible stewards of the environment. What we reject is the idea that economic self-destruction is the price of climate virtue. The U.S. has already made tremendous progress in reducing emissions—not through top-down government mandates, but through innovation, cleaner technologies, and natural gas displacing coal.

The Sanders-Omar proposal does nothing to foster innovation. It punishes producers, chokes supply, and hopes the market simply falls in line. It’s the same central planning mindset that fails every time: crush the private sector, regulate into submission, and trust bureaucrats to pick winners and losers.

“Corporate Welfare” or National Strategy?

Let’s also dismantle the talking point that fossil fuel subsidies are “corporate welfare.” This term is intellectually lazy and intentionally misleading. Real corporate welfare is when the government gives taxpayer dollars to favored industries that can’t stand on their own—like Solyndra, or countless other failed green projects.

Fossil fuel subsidies, on the other hand, support a mature, job-creating industry that supplies over 80% of our energy. They ensure stable prices, encourage domestic production, and protect our strategic interests. In a world where energy can be weaponized—just look at Europe’s dependence on Russian gas—abandoning our energy advantage is economic malpractice.

Conclusion: Keep America Powered, Not Politicized

The legislation from Omar and Sanders is not about helping the planet. It’s about appeasing a radical base that sees fossil fuels not as a resource to be managed responsibly, but as a moral evil to be eradicated.

A smarter path forward recognizes that fossil fuels remain critical to our national prosperity, our global influence, and the wellbeing of every American family. Instead of ripping out the foundation of our energy economy, we should double down on innovation, support all-of-the-above energy policies, and let markets—not ideologues—lead the way.

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share Minnesota Madness