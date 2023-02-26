This past Wednesday (Feb 22, 2023) I received an email and text from Ilhan Omar which I thought odd since I live in Minnesota’s 3rd congressional district and she represents the 5th district. I decided to read it, and when I did, I about fell off my chair. It’s sheer lunacy and makes no sense at all, not even a little. Here, let me show you:

I know, right! If that isn’t the most insane, common sense defying, and 100% wrong statement you’ve ever read, well, I guess God ran out of common sense when it was her turn to get some.

Let’s begin with her “climate crisis.” It’s not real, it’s a lie. There is no climate crisis.

The oceans are rising because of the melting ice due to global warming, since repackaged (for political reasons) to climate change? Really? You’re going to run with that?

Why then, do all these people pushing that, buy big expensive homes on the ocean? That doesn’t make any sense, does it?

Well look at all the damage from last years hurricane compared to the last one 50 years ago. Yeah, more people live there now. Common sense.

How about the melting ice causing oceans to rise and the coasts to be flooded. That’s a lie, and you should know that from grade school science class, and I’ll give you a little refresher from grade school science class. Put three ice cubes in a glass of water, put a mark on the glass where the water line is. By the climate kooks logic, when the ice melts, it will overflow in the glass and make a mess. But it won’t. When the ice melts, the water level will remain the same, and be at that line you drew on the glass. Go ahead, try it yourself, you’ll see I’m right.

As far as a warming planet, we are not warming, in actuality, it has cooled a wee bit. Here, let me show you:

The planet goes in cycles, that’s nature, and there is nothing man can do to change the laws of nature. And nature also has a way of balancing things out.

Next up she falsely claims that drilling and pumping oil from public lands won’t drop the price of gas. That’s a flat out lie. The more oil we have the lower the price, basic economics. Our strategic oil reserves are practically empty, we went from exporting oil to importing oil, so how she can say with a straight face it won’t reduce prices is astounding. We also have recent proof. During the Trump presidency we were pumping oil and drilling on public land and we rapidly became an oil exporter because we had so much, gas prices were under 2 dollars a gallon, no brownouts or blackouts, no people running out of fuel oil to heat their homes, energy prices were 80% lower, and she’s telling us what we experienced for four years didn’t happen?

Then she says if we do, it will be a climate catastrophe. Oh please. I hope nobody reading this is stupid enough to believe that nonsense. Not going to happen. How would drilling for oil affect the climate? Right, it won’t. Prove me wrong with facts, not theories. We were drilling for oil at least 150 years before Barack Obama became president, we did it again for four years after he left office, and no climate catastrophe.

Stop listening to these kooks and open your eyes to the reality all around you. Think for yourself, all the proof that this climate change and anti-energy nonsense is a big lie, all you have to do is open your eyes. It’s all right in front of you, in plain sight.

The reality is climate change is only about power, money and control. Nothing else. The elites make all the rules, mandates and laws that don’t apply to them but they do for us, we suffer and struggle, they don’t, we become serfs, and they become more powerful.

There is one more thing that is a dead giveaway. It’s all political. Democrats push this stuff, Republicans don’t. If there really were a catastrophe, don’t you think we’d all be in agreement and work together to avert it? Like I said, think.

