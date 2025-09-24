Ilhan Omar🤡, one of the loudest voices in Congress’s self-styled “Squad,” has decided to grace us all with another pearl of wisdom: she’s “saddened and embarrassed” because “idiots are leading our country.”

Pause for laughter.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

This, from a woman who has spent years turning Capitol Hill into her personal open mic for inflammatory soundbites. Omar complaining about idiots in government is like a pyromaniac lecturing the fire department.

When she says “idiots,” who exactly does she mean? The very same politicians her own party props up? The career bureaucrats who couldn’t organize a lemonade stand, let alone run a country? Or maybe she means the voters who keep sending people like her back to Washington to do nothing meaningful while the economy tanks, cities decay, and the world laughs at America’s clown show.

Let’s be honest—if idiocy were currency, Washington would be the wealthiest city on earth, and Omar herself would be the world’s first trillionaire.

Her comments also drip with that classic brand of leftwing elitist contempt that Democrats have perfected. “Idiots are leading us,” she sighs, as if she isn’t part of the same ruling class responsible for lockdown disasters, border chaos, sky-high crime, botched foreign policy, and a national debt spinning faster than a roulette wheel. If that is what genius looks like, bring back the idiots.

The real embarrassment isn’t that Omar called our leaders idiots—it’s that she somehow thinks she’s exempt from the diagnosis. Here’s a lawmaker who’s better known for incendiary tweets and TV clips than actual results. She’s been in Congress for years, yet can anyone point to a single meaningful accomplishment?

Ilhan Omar lamenting idiocy in government is like McDonald’s complaining about obesity. It’s not just hypocritical—it’s comedy gold.

So yes, Congress may be full of idiots. On that rare point, we can all agree with her. The only problem? Ilhan Omar’s holding the microphone, and she’s the punchline.

