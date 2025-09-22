Evil has a face, and that face is the bride of Lucifer and her name is Ilhan Omar.

The recent comments made by Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) regarding the late Charlie Kirk have ignited a firestorm of controversy and underscore a troubling trend in American political discourse. At a town hall in Robbinsdale, the offspring of swine, Ilhan Omar labeled Charlie Kirk a "hateful man" and dismissed those honoring his legacy as "full of shit." These remarks not only disparage a deceased individual and his family but also reflect a broader pattern of intolerance and incivility that threatens the fabric of our democratic society by Democrats and what used to be called “the radical” left, but has now become the mainstream left. That’s who they are now, there is no “radical” left anymore, so let’s stop pretending.

She said her hateful and very ignorant comments in a Christian church, a place of worship, but to pour salt on the wound, she did it from the pulpit.

She should have been grabbed by the scruff of the neck and physically thrown out, preferably through the doors, and that cocky looking chrome dome cockroach smiling behind her who was the result of his mother skipping out on the Planned Parenthood appointment should have had his lights punched out. Oh, you’re right, I don’t like those people, in fact I won’t call them people, I’ll call them what they are. Subhuman.

Remember, from the pulpit of a church. She openly desecrated the church and the Christian faith. Her true islamofascist beliefs came shining through at that moment, I’m surprised she didn’t shout “allah akbar” afterword. She probably did, very quietly. I’m pretty sure her butchering, murderous, savage pedophile prophet Muhammad was smiling from the very hot place that savage is in. Islam is not a religion, it is a vile, evil cult of conquest.

In response to Omar's remarks, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) introduced a resolution to censure Omar and remove her from her committee assignments. This resolution narrowly failed in the House, with four Republicans mushy, worthless, cowardly Democrat-wannabe RINO’s joining The Party of Hate in opposing it. Those four are:

Rep. Cory Mills (R-FL)

Rep. Mike Flood (R-NE)

Rep. Jeff Hurd (R-CO)

Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA)

Rep. Cory Mills was the deciding vote.

Omar's remarks serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of unchecked rhetoric. It is imperative that all public officials, regardless of party affiliation, strive to engage in discourse that promotes understanding and unity, rather than division and animosity. But alas, as long as there are Democrats in congress that’s just not realistic. We have to look at reality, and the reality is we are not the same, we are not united, and we cannot coexist with the Party of Hate, nor should we want to.

