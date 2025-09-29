President Donald Trump didn’t just “joke” when he said he asked Somalia’s president if he wanted to take Ilhan Omar back — he threw a live grenade into the swamp of political correctness. And predictably, the left and their media lapdogs went into meltdown. Good. They should be uncomfortable, because Trump put the spotlight right where it belongs: on a foreign born congresswoman who despises the very country she swore to serve.

Ilhan Omar is not a critic trying to “make America better.” She is an ingrate who spits on the nation that rescued her from a war-torn country, gave her safety, gave her opportunity, and even gave her a seat in Congress. And what does she do with that platform? She mocks America, undermines its security, smears its allies, and calls its citizens racist at every turn. She owes this nation everything. Instead, she acts like it owes her an apology.

Trump’s barb cut deep because it ripped the mask off. The truth is that Omar has more loyalty to foreign causes and fringe ideologies than to the country she represents. She treats America as the villain in every story. She talks like an outsider, votes like an activist, and carries herself like a professional agitator. Trump’s point was simple: if you hate this country so much, maybe you should pack your gear and leave. Go back to where you came from.

The left shrieks “xenophobia!” every time someone dares to hold Omar accountable. That’s their only defense. We see through it. We don’t care what color your skin is or where you were born — we care whether you love this country or loathe it. Omar loathes it. And Trump has the guts to say the quiet part out loud.

This is why the base sticks with him. He doesn’t bow to woke scolds, and he doesn’t tiptoe around the truth. He says what millions scream at their TV’s every time Omar pops up to call America evil: “If you hate it here, why don’t you leave?”

The elites may sneer. The media may spin. But out in real America, Trump’s jab wasn’t offensive — it was a shot of righteous clarity in a swamp of mealy-mouthed politicians too scared to offend the perpetually offended.

Trump reminded us of something basic but powerful: America belongs to Americans who actually love it. And that’s a message the Democrat Party can never understand — which is exactly why it hits them so hard.

