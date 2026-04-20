Oh, good, another day, another completely normal, totally believable accounting miracle courtesy of Ilhan Omar.

At first, we were told the household finances were worth up to $30 million dollars. You know, the kind of pocket change you just accidentally stumble into when filling out federal disclosure forms. Then poof, after a little “revision,” we’re suddenly supposed to believe the grand total is somewhere between 18-95 thousand dollars. Just like that. Tens of millions of dollars apparently wandered off into the same mysterious void where socks disappear in the dryer.

Nothing to see here, folks. Just your routine, everyday $29.95 million accounting oopsie. No harm, no foul.

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Of course, we’re assured this is all due to “valuation issues” with private businesses. Because as everyone knows, it’s incredibly easy to confuse “multi-million-dollar enterprise” with “essentially no net worth whatsoever.” Happens all the time. Wall Street does it. The IRS probably does it. Your neighbor Dave definitely does it when he’s estimating the resale value of his lawn mower.

Let’s be honest: in the real world, if you told your bank your net worth was $30 million one week and under $100,000 the next, you wouldn’t get a polite opportunity to “amend” your paperwork, you’d get a long, uncomfortable conversation in a very small room. But if you’re a Democrat in congress, especially one that checks all the DEI boxes, you file a correction, issue a statement, and hope everyone moves along, if they’ve even heard about it thanks to legacy media that never reports these stories, especially in Minnesota.

And we’re expected to nod along with this explanation because, well, disclosures are “complicated.”

What’s truly impressive here isn’t the math, it’s the audacity. The assumption that the public will simply shrug and accept that tens of millions of dollars can appear and disappear on paper without raising serious questions. And the left in general who always insinuate someone with a dollar more in their pocket than they have, have it because of ill-gotten means, and they scream about “paying your fair share,” and labelling people with a dollar more in their pockets as greedy, well, suddenly those rules don’t apply when it’s one of their own, have you noticed?

And here we are with another episode in the ongoing series of “Trust Us, It Was Just a Mistake,” brought to you by the same political party that insists transparency is a top priority—right up until the moment it becomes inconvenient.

Maybe next year it’ll all balance out again (count on it). Who knows? Maybe that missing $29.95 million will turn up in the couch cushions!

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