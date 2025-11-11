Ilhan Omar says she doesn’t understand why being deported would be “a scary threat.” Well, that right there tells you everything you need to know. Most Americans love this country so much they’d fight for it. Omar acts like she could take it or leave it.

This is a woman who was rescued from a war-torn country, given safety, freedom, and a shot at the American dream — and she made it all the way to Congress. But instead of gratitude, we get lectures about how awful America supposedly is. She mocks our traditions, our values, even our history, then rolls her eyes when people call her out.

The truth is simple: Ilhan Omar doesn’t see America the way normal Americans do. To her, this country isn’t home — it’s just a stage for her politics, Somalia is her real home.

And that’s what folks are tired of. We’re tired of politicians who enjoy everything America gives them while acting ashamed of it. If you don’t even care about being here, why are you still here?

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share Minnesota Madness