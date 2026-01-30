In her latest feat of political gymnastics, Rep. Ilhan Omar has once again cracked the case: a random (or was he?) man sprays her with a harmless liquid (apple vinegar), and — shockingly — Donald Trump is the real criminal. Well of course he is!

Detectives everywhere should just retire. Why investigate suspects when Omar can simply follow the universal rule of modern progressive logic: When in doubt, blame Trump.

According to her worldview, criminals don’t commit crimes. No, no — they are merely possessed by conservative vibes, hypnotized by right-wing talk radio, and activated like sleeper agents whenever Trump posts.

By this standard, if a squirrel throws an acorn in Minneapolis, Omar will hold a press conference blaming “toxic GOP nut culture.”

Personal responsibility? Gone. Evidence? Optional. Logic? Cancelled. The only requirement is that Trump be blamed within 24 hours or the narrative expires.

And the melodrama — wow. Every incident becomes a Broadway production titled “The Persecution of Ilhan Omar: Now With Extra Fundraising Links.” Cue the dramatic monologue, the moral grandstanding, and the inevitable email blast asking supporters to donate before the next imaginary Trump-controlled weather event.

Meanwhile, Omar wants the public to believe the president is somehow remote-controlling every unstable person in America like a Fox News-powered Xbox controller.

If Trump truly has that level of supernatural influence, maybe Omar should ask him to stop Minnesota winters from being miserable. After all, if he’s responsible for rogue apple vinegar attacks, he might as well be responsible for the cold and snow.

At this point, Trump could stub his toe in Florida, and Omar would accuse him of radicalizing the furniture.

The real question isn’t whether Omar’s argument makes sense. It’s whether she’ll ever run out of ways to blame Trump — or if blaming Trump is simply her most consistent policy platform.

Trump Derangement Syndrome is a real mental illness.

