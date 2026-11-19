Ilhan Omar has finally unveiled her first truly ambitious legislative masterpiece: the Make ICE Pay Act. After years of profound policy insight limited mostly to viral tweets and committee theatrics, she has decided the real crisis facing America is that ICE had the audacity to enforce immigration law.

Her solution? Seize nearly $140 billion that was supposed to fund border security and deportations, then shower it on the “communities devastated” by the radical act of removing people who are here illegally. The money goes to states, localities, nonprofits, and small businesses for economic relief, therapy sessions, “truth-telling,” commissions of inquiry, and solemn memorials to the trauma of watching federal agents do their jobs.

In other words, the people who spent years demanding open borders, sanctuary policies, and the abolition of ICE now demand that taxpayers write them a nine-figure check because those policies produced consequences. Brilliant. Next up: a bill forcing the police to pay for the emotional distress of criminals who got arrested. Shhh… if she or some other Democrat catches wind of that…

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