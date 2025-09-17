It takes a special kind of shamelessness to look at the cold-blooded assassination of Charlie Kirk and think, “You know what this moment needs? Me trash-talking the guy.” Enter Ilhan Omar. While Kirk’s family was still planning his funeral, Omar was polishing up her lecture notes and firing off digs about his record. If there’s a Hall of Fame for political tastelessness, she just bought herself a plaque.

This wasn’t condolence. This wasn’t leadership. This was Omar slipping into her favorite role: the self-appointed scold of America, wagging her finger and sneering while tragedy unfolds. Her message boiled down to: “Sure, he’s dead, but let me remind you why I never liked him.”

Speaker Mike Johnson wasn’t having it. He smacked down Omar’s diatribe with the kind of clarity every decent American was already thinking: Enough. Kirk wasn’t a monster, he wasn’t some cartoon villain—he was a husband, a father, and a man of conviction. Johnson painted the picture Omar refused to see: Kirk as a believer who stood his ground, inspired young conservatives, and fought for what he thought was right. Meanwhile, Omar was busy sharpening knives for a corpse.

And let’s not forget the hypocrisy. Omar—the same politician who melts down over mean tweets—couldn’t summon one ounce of empathy for a man gunned down on a college campus. She preaches “unity” when it benefits her, but the moment her ideological opponent is murdered, she turns into the grim reaper with a press pass. Spare us the sermons, Congresswoman.

Here’s the ugly truth: rhetoric like Omar’s doesn’t just dishonor the dead, it fertilizes the soil for more violence. If you constantly paint your rivals as irredeemable villains, don’t act surprised when someone out there decides villains deserve a bullet. Omar may not have pulled the trigger, but her words help keep the magazine loaded.

So yes, Johnson was right to torch her—and frankly, he should’ve turned up the heat. Because if Omar thinks assassinations are just another backdrop for partisan grandstanding, then she’s not just out of line, she’s out of humanity.

Omar’s response was a disgrace. And the American people, especially Minnesotans during the upcoming midterms, should remember what a vile, disgusting and vulgar subhuman being she truly is.

