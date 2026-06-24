Ilhan Omar’s ever changing financial tall tales
Typical Democrat response. It’s always somebody else’s fault. Her excuses are bullshit.
Once again, Rep. Ilhan Omar finds herself at the center of a financial credibility controversy—and once again, the explanation seems to change depending on the political pressure of the moment.
Recent disclosures and reporting indicate that Omar has now claimed her husband’s businesses generated little to no meaningful income, a stark contrast to earlier financial filings that suggested those same companies held significant value in excess of 30 million dollars.
According to reporting on amended filings, Omar attributed the discrepancies to accounting mistakes and miscommunications involving outside professionals. Typical Democrat response. It’s always somebody else’s fault. Her excuses are bullshit. It’s tax evasion, pure and simple.
This is exactly the kind of Washington behavior voters rejected in 2016 and continue to reject today, elites who lecture the public about ethics while their own financial disclosures appear elastic when scrutinized.
Accountability should apply equally, regardless of political party. If a private citizen or small business owner produced inconsistent financial statements of this magnitude, they would face audits, investigations, or worse. Yet when it involves a member of Congress, particularly from the “protected elitist class” explanations are often accepted with little consequence beyond political controversy. And that bullshit needs to end… yesterday.
The issue here is not simply Ilhan Omar. It is trust in government.
I don’t trust the government, even with Trump and his people in there. Why? We were promised results and any wrongdoing would be prosecuted. Two years in now and not a f**king thing has happened other than a bunch of endless investigations that are dragged out until we forget them.
When elected officials do not clearly and consistently explain their financial interests, it feeds the broader sense that Washington operates by one set of rules for insiders and another for everyone else. Nancy Pelosi ring a bell? That truth is corrosive, and it is exactly the kind of problem that fueled the rise of the America First movement. And that movement will fade away as fast as it came if shit doesn’t get done. No talk, just action. That’s all I’m willing to accept now.
In the end, this controversy is not about partisan talking points. It is about whether the people entrusted with public office are held to the same standards they demand of everyone else. Clearly that is not the case.
Many Americans feel Washington still has not learned its lesson.
Count me among them.
Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Sister brides excuses ring as false as her graduation from the Learing Center. She's a product of her environment, Somalia, third world (turd world) graft and corruption lifestyle brought here by an refugee immigrant who shows her gratitude by grifting her way through life, spitting on the country that probably saved her life. There's no one lower than an ingrate.
So when is someone in the IRS going to check out a pair of cojones and investigate her for real? Any citizen who was as perfidious as Ilhan Omar would already be in jail. I guess the law is different in Walz-World. It shouldn't be. And you're correct, people do not trust the government. For good reason, unfortunately. The government has not shown anyone a reason to trust it for years. Starting with the Bush/Clinton/Bush/Obama cabal, the country has gone downhill at a rapid rate. The policies of the Uniparty have destroyed much of the greatness of the USA. Trump is an outlier, and without a strong follow-on he will be a delay, not a cure. We must think of that starting now for the mid-terms.
The bottom line for me is that there are many elected officials in the federal government who have managed to get rich by misuse of their power and office. These criminals should be prosecuted as aggressively as possible. Ilhan Omar may not be a big fish when it comes to amassing wealth by illegal means, but she's certainly a target of opportunity and should be prosecuted.
The only good muzzrat is a fuckin dead muzzrat