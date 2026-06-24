Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

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Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
3h

Sister brides excuses ring as false as her graduation from the Learing Center. She's a product of her environment, Somalia, third world (turd world) graft and corruption lifestyle brought here by an refugee immigrant who shows her gratitude by grifting her way through life, spitting on the country that probably saved her life. There's no one lower than an ingrate.

So when is someone in the IRS going to check out a pair of cojones and investigate her for real? Any citizen who was as perfidious as Ilhan Omar would already be in jail. I guess the law is different in Walz-World. It shouldn't be. And you're correct, people do not trust the government. For good reason, unfortunately. The government has not shown anyone a reason to trust it for years. Starting with the Bush/Clinton/Bush/Obama cabal, the country has gone downhill at a rapid rate. The policies of the Uniparty have destroyed much of the greatness of the USA. Trump is an outlier, and without a strong follow-on he will be a delay, not a cure. We must think of that starting now for the mid-terms.

The bottom line for me is that there are many elected officials in the federal government who have managed to get rich by misuse of their power and office. These criminals should be prosecuted as aggressively as possible. Ilhan Omar may not be a big fish when it comes to amassing wealth by illegal means, but she's certainly a target of opportunity and should be prosecuted.

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dave's avatar
dave
4h

The only good muzzrat is a fuckin dead muzzrat

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