Once again, Rep. Ilhan Omar finds herself at the center of a financial credibility controversy—and once again, the explanation seems to change depending on the political pressure of the moment.

Recent disclosures and reporting indicate that Omar has now claimed her husband’s businesses generated little to no meaningful income, a stark contrast to earlier financial filings that suggested those same companies held significant value in excess of 30 million dollars.

According to reporting on amended filings, Omar attributed the discrepancies to accounting mistakes and miscommunications involving outside professionals. Typical Democrat response. It’s always somebody else’s fault. Her excuses are bullshit. It’s tax evasion, pure and simple.

This is exactly the kind of Washington behavior voters rejected in 2016 and continue to reject today, elites who lecture the public about ethics while their own financial disclosures appear elastic when scrutinized.

Accountability should apply equally, regardless of political party. If a private citizen or small business owner produced inconsistent financial statements of this magnitude, they would face audits, investigations, or worse. Yet when it involves a member of Congress, particularly from the “protected elitist class” explanations are often accepted with little consequence beyond political controversy. And that bullshit needs to end… yesterday.

The issue here is not simply Ilhan Omar. It is trust in government.

I don’t trust the government, even with Trump and his people in there. Why? We were promised results and any wrongdoing would be prosecuted. Two years in now and not a f**king thing has happened other than a bunch of endless investigations that are dragged out until we forget them.

When elected officials do not clearly and consistently explain their financial interests, it feeds the broader sense that Washington operates by one set of rules for insiders and another for everyone else. Nancy Pelosi ring a bell? That truth is corrosive, and it is exactly the kind of problem that fueled the rise of the America First movement. And that movement will fade away as fast as it came if shit doesn’t get done. No talk, just action. That’s all I’m willing to accept now.

In the end, this controversy is not about partisan talking points. It is about whether the people entrusted with public office are held to the same standards they demand of everyone else. Clearly that is not the case.

Many Americans feel Washington still has not learned its lesson.

Count me among them.

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