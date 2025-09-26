Ilhan Omar just discovered her latest crusade against ICE, this time built on a fairy tale from NBC News. According to the original “bombshell,” ICE agents supposedly used a five-year-old autistic girl as bait. Omar pounced instantly, shrieking online that this was “vile and beyond cruel” and demanding — stop me if you’ve heard this before — to abolish ICE.

Then reality inconveniently showed up. NBC quietly admitted they “mischaracterized” (lied and got caught) what happened. Turns out, ICE didn’t dangle a child like a fishing lure. The girl’s father abandoned her while fleeing arrest. Agents didn’t “use” her — they were stuck babysitting because Dad bolted. But in Omar’s funny little world of misfits, malcontents and belligerents, ICE officers are apparently mustache-twirling Boris Badenov wannabe’s.

.Let’s review:

NBC tells a false story.

Omar blasts it out like gospel.

NBC issues a correction.

Omar… crickets.

It’s the perfect cycle of progressive politics: never check the facts, scream “abolish something,” rake in the retweets, and move on. Accuracy? Optional. Accountability? Never.

Meanwhile, the men and women of ICE are out there arresting gang members, child traffickers, and drug dealers. Omar, on the other hand, is bravely fighting phantom atrocities from the safety of her phone screen. Maybe next week she’ll accuse ICE of stealing candy from toddlers or plotting to outlaw puppies.

For Omar and the Squad, ICE isn’t an agency — it’s a punching bag. Who needs facts when you’ve got slogans? Who needs solutions when outrage pays better?

In the end, ICE keeps doing its job, NBC and the rest of the “media”🤡 keeps quietly backpedaling, and Ilhan Omar keeps auditioning for the role of Super Karen. Spoiler alert: she nailed it.

