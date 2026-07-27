Ilhan Omar (Left) and her sister Sahra Noor (Right)

Ilhan Omar has spent years lecturing America about justice, equity, and the moral failure of anyone who dares question the sacred flow of federal dollars into her district. Now the circle closes: her own sister’s consulting firm was incorporated at an address tied to central players in Minnesota’s Feeding Our Future scandal, the largest public theft of its kind in state history.

Sahra Noor, Omar’s sister, previously ran the People’s Center Clinics & Services, which collected a $2 million earmark while Omar sat in the House and publicly claimed credit. Noor then founded Grit Partners Consulting, which secured more than $20 million for “health initiatives” and consulting on projects backed by USAID and the CDC. Public records place that company’s incorporation at a Lakeville address used by fraudsters linked to multiple Feeding Our Future convicts. But surely, that’s just a coincidence, right?

This isn’t some distant relative’s side hustle. This is the same family scumbags that has repeatedly brushed up against the Somali-linked fraud networks that looted Minnesota’s pandemic meal programs, Medicaid, and lots of other entitlements. Multiple convictions. Lavish houses, shopping sprees, phantom meals that never reached children. Omar’s response has been the predictable mix of denial, deflection, and moral preening, calling the theft “reprehensible” only after the indictments piled up, while earlier donors from the scheme somehow found their way into her campaign coffers (later returned, of course, once the heat arrived).

USAID-linked work. Federal earmarks. Address overlaps with fraudsters. A sister who relocates to Africa to continue the consulting game with American taxpayer money. The pattern is not subtle. It is the classic progressive grift: import a client base, weaponize identity politics to shield scrutiny, then extract maximum federal cash under the banner of compassion while the actual poor go hungry and the Somali shit bags get rich with money they stole.

Omar and her allies will scream recycled bullshit of racism, Islamophobia, and “guilt by association.” That is the tell all. When the paper trail leads to the family business address of a congresswoman’s sister and the biggest theft of child nutrition funds in Minnesota history, the only defense left is to criminalize the question.

The Feeding Our Future defendants are going to a penitentiary. The question now is how many more layers of the same network remain insulated by political protection. Sahra Noor has not been charged. Neither has her sister. That does not make the linkage disappear, or Ilhan’s involvement, and she is involved, you can take that to the bank. It also makes the absence of accountability all the more damning.

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