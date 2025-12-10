Rep. Ilhan Omar has finally said the quiet part out loud: when members of her political orbit steal hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars, they’re the victims—not the taxpayers, not the hungry kids who lost meals, not the public who was lied to.

No, in Omar’s upside-down universe, the people charged in the biggest COVID-era fraud case in America deserve our sympathy.

This isn’t misunderstanding.

This isn’t poor phrasing.

This is intentional, calculated gaslighting meant to shield political allies and silence criticism by weaponizing identity politics.

Let’s review the facts Democrats don’t want to touch:

The Feeding Our Future scandal was a $250 million theft of taxpayer money.

Those funds were supposed to feed low-income Minnesota kids during a pandemic.

Instead, they bought mansions, luxury cars, international vacations, and piles of jewelry.

And yes, the vast majority of the people charged belong to the same demographic and nonprofit networks Ilhan Omar relies on for turnout, fundraising, and cultural legitimacy.

These are not random strangers.

These are people from the very political ecosystem Omar works within.

So what does she do when the truth gets too close to home?

She declares that the community tied to the fraud scheme is the real victim.

Omar’s narrative goes something like this:

“Somalis are also victims because they’re taxpayers too.”

This is the kind of argument you make when you’re trying to distract voters from the mountain of indictments piling up in your backyard.

The criminals who stole the money aren’t victims.

The community that benefited from the stolen cash isn’t a victim.

The politicians who looked the other way aren’t victims.

Minnesota’s kids are the victims.

Minnesota’s taxpayers are the victims.

Minnesota’s trust in government programs is the victim.

Omar knows this. She just hopes you’re too afraid to say it out loud.

This is the Democrat playbook:

When corruption gets exposed, scream “racism,” cry “community attack,” and demand that critics shut up in the name of cultural sensitivity.

It’s a diversion tactic as old as modern progressivism.

Instead of demanding accountability, Omar tries to rewrite the narrative so that any discussion of fraud automatically becomes an attack on an entire ethnic group. It’s a dishonest strategy. It protects criminal networks by wrapping them in a protective layer of identity politics.

This isn’t representation.

This is political cover.

Let’s be blunt:

The fraud didn’t happen because Minnesota “lacked guardrails.”

It didn’t happen because of misunderstandings or bureaucratic mistakes.

It happened because criminals knew the state government wasn’t paying attention—and that certain politicians would scream “racism” the moment anyone asked real questions.

Republicans have been sounding the alarm about Minnesota’s welfare fraud problem for years. Democrats dismissed it as paranoia. Now we have the largest pandemic fraud case in the nation. And Ilhan Omar’s response?

Play the victim card so aggressively it becomes satire.

Omar’s spin isn’t just wrong—it’s insulting.

It insults the intelligence of voters.

It insults families who rely on honest public services.

And it insults every Minnesotan who works hard, plays by the rules, and expects their money to go where it was promised.

Minnesota doesn’t need more excuses.

Minnesota doesn’t need more victimhood narratives.

Minnesota doesn’t need politicians who treat fraud like a public-relations inconvenience.

And Minnesota doesn’t need Ilhan Omar.

