The death of Victoria Harwell is directly the fault of Gov. Tim Walz, AG Keith Ellison, and the DEI sheriff, Dwanna Witt. They should be charged with criminal negligence. This never would have happened if Rich Stanek was still sheriff.

Illegal Alien Adriano Llangari Inga is finally out of the country, and of course never incurred any consequence for his action. In fact, he was let out of jail!

Here’s what he did.

According to the criminal charges, Llangari Inga was driving through Minneapolis that night when he crossed a double yellow line and crashed head-on into another vehicle. The crash killed Victoria Eileen Harwell and injured two others; Harwell’s sister and Harwell’s 14-year-old daughter. Court records say Llangari Inga had a blood alcohol level above the legal limit at the time of the crash and responding officers found three open beer bottles in his vehicle. Further, the criminal complaint says the foreign national did not have a valid license or insurance. ICE previously stated that Llangari Inga was unlawfully present in the United States. The federal agency also placed a detainer on Llangari Inga the day after the crash occurred but Hennepin County Jail did not honor the detainer and released Langari Inga on Aug. 6.

Pretty unbelievable, isn’t it?

I mean, goddamn, common sense tells you to hold him for ICE regardless of what some punk-ass, Antifa loving, wife beating, activist, and Soros disciple attorney general threatens. Grow a set and do your job, Dwanna. She needs to be tossed out of office by the voters next year.

Here’s the cop out (pun intended) excuse from the sheriff’s office.

In a statement, the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said “As per guidance from the MN Attorney General’s Office, HCSO cannot lawfully hold individuals in custody based solely on an administrative detainer issued by the Department of Homeland Security or Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).”

Keith Ellison can go pound sand. His little Minnesota laws do not supercede federal authority, there’s a little thing in the constitution called the Supremacy Clause.

This also shows Keith Ellison is directly responsible. He needs to be voted out too.

And in the end.

After charges were filed against Llangari Inga, the 35-year-old was arrested and let out of jail when he posted a $100,000 bond. However, the Ecuadorian national was picked up by ICE shortly after his release from jail.

I wonder what the body count is up to, by the hands of Walz, Ellison and Witt?

This is inexcusable, it is unacceptable, and it is immoral. It should never, ever, have happened.

