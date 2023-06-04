Republicans were all gung ho, and loving some Trey Gowdy. They loved his fiery antics in committee, his strong anti-corruption rhetoric, and they knew that when Trey had you in the crosshairs, you were done. He even told corrupt democrats and bureaucrats within the government when they appeared before him, “You’re going to jail!” And we ate it up, and posted those video’s on our websites and social media accounts, confident that the law breakers were going to be held accountable, except they weren’t.

I began questioning Gowdy on social media. I said things like, “all bluster and no brawn,” and, “actions speak louder than words.”

I became demonized almost immediately by those on my own side. I was even accused of being a democrat troll. As it turned out, I was right, and those who demonized me got exposed as the high school rah, rah cheerleaders they were. Some of those nitwits still believe Trey Gowdy was the second coming.

People were threatened by Gowdy but nobody was charged, nobody went to jail, nobody was even fired, not even Lois Lerner, she retired with a six figure pension. Trey was exposed as an establishment fraud, he did not seek reelection. I had him figured out long before anyone else did.

Enter Jim Jordan and there are a lot of similarities, enough to make me have doubts. There’s more than enough solid evidence to charge Hunter Biden, Joe Biden, Christopher Wray, 51 ex-CIA agents, Merrick Garland, Adam Schiff and host of others, yet all we get is talk of investigations. We don’t even get talk of law breakers being charged and going to prison, just “an investigation to get to the bottom of this.”

It’s time to pony up and play hardball, the corrupt administration is, just look what they’re doing to President Trump, and they just did it again to Jim Justice and his son.

It’s past time to quit dicking around, go on the offensive, and take the fight to the enemy, and win.