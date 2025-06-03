What more can be said about Tim Walz? The guy is a total douchebag, we all know that, aside from his normal douchebaggery when he was in South Carolina on Saturday, he upped his game and called for political violence and unrest in front of a friendly mob of likeminded thugs known collectively as Democrats. That’s what cowardly, little tin pot tyrants do though, they speak in an echo chamber because they are afraid of differing views and a not so friendly crowd. Make no mistake, Tim Walz is a coward. That is a truthful description of Walz as he quit his military commitment when he found out he was being deployed to an actual combat zone.

Tampon Tim actually called for violence against President Trump and his supporters, like me. I wonder if he would have the balls to say that to my face. Somehow, I don’t think he would. In the off chance he or his aides somehow read this, here’s an open challenge. Say that shit to my face, Timmy. I dare you.

Now Democrat leaders are encouraging bullying?

Yes, because the American people have rejected them and their policies.

Democrats always project, and that’s what Tim Walz did.

We’ve seen the effects of Democrats’ bullying. We can only assume Walz wants violence against Trump and his supporters to increase. The question is, how far does Walz want this to go?

I strongly believe Tim Walz would love to see the president assassinated, he ‘s given no reason to believe otherwise, and I think he’d love to see camps like Aushwitz with a hard labor punishment for Trump voters and supporters, all in the name of “saving democracy” of course. He and his party already have the modern day equivalent of the brown shirts doing their dirty work, so yeah, Walz is fully willing and capable of a new wave of crimes against humanity.

Democrats are mean, plus they are already violent bullies. Listening to Walz, one can rightfully assume he wants more public clashes in addition to more violence against Trump, Republicans, and MAGA.

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share Minnesota Madness